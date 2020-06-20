318 22nd Street

Amenities

Fully-renovated Upscale Home in Historic Sherman Heights - **Move-in Special: HALF-OFF 1st Month's Rent for Immediate Move-In**



Look no further...this fully-renovated immaculate upstairs home in historic Sherman Heights is ready for new occupants! It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and spans generously over 1200+sq.ft. Pristine hardwood floors throughout, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, and the picturesque windows allow for an abundance of natural light inside. The chef will love cooking in this upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample storage, sleek countertops, and a sophisticated island. The main living area boasts a gorgeous subway-tile back-splash and wine rack on the built-ins. The bedrooms have mirrored closet doors, ceiling fans and closet organizers for your convenience. The bathrooms were tastefully done with exquisite attention-to-detail from the tile surround to the designer finishes. This upstairs unit also provides a stackable washer and dryer, as well as your own private balcony with partial views of Coronado Bridge. Step outside into your shared backyard with artificial turf and easy to maintain landscaping which makes relaxing and entertaining a breeze. 2 parking spaces in gated driveway. Plus, you're only minutes to World Famous Balboa Park, multiple freeway access nearby and all things that downtown has to offer. Schedule your showing today as this gem won't last long!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5169887)