San Diego, CA
318 22nd Street
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

318 22nd Street

318 22nd St · No Longer Available
San Diego
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

318 22nd St, San Diego, CA 92102
Sherman Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fully-renovated Upscale Home in Historic Sherman Heights - **Move-in Special: HALF-OFF 1st Month's Rent for Immediate Move-In**

Look no further...this fully-renovated immaculate upstairs home in historic Sherman Heights is ready for new occupants! It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and spans generously over 1200+sq.ft. Pristine hardwood floors throughout, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, and the picturesque windows allow for an abundance of natural light inside. The chef will love cooking in this upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample storage, sleek countertops, and a sophisticated island. The main living area boasts a gorgeous subway-tile back-splash and wine rack on the built-ins. The bedrooms have mirrored closet doors, ceiling fans and closet organizers for your convenience. The bathrooms were tastefully done with exquisite attention-to-detail from the tile surround to the designer finishes. This upstairs unit also provides a stackable washer and dryer, as well as your own private balcony with partial views of Coronado Bridge. Step outside into your shared backyard with artificial turf and easy to maintain landscaping which makes relaxing and entertaining a breeze. 2 parking spaces in gated driveway. Plus, you're only minutes to World Famous Balboa Park, multiple freeway access nearby and all things that downtown has to offer. Schedule your showing today as this gem won't last long!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5169887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 22nd Street have any available units?
318 22nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 318 22nd Street have?
Some of 318 22nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
318 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 318 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 318 22nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 318 22nd Street offers parking.
Does 318 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 318 22nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 318 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 318 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 318 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 318 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

