All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3154 Spruce Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3154 Spruce Lane
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:54 AM

3154 Spruce Lane

3154 Spruce Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3154 Spruce Lane, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Mission Hills, 3154 Spruce Ln, Bay Views, Granite Counters, AC, All Appls, Garage! - Stunning three story unit in the Terracina development with beautiful views of the Bay, Pt Loma and the planes taking off and landing at the airport. Living room has wood floors, ceiling fan with a light fixture and access to the balcony. Dining room has wood floors and recessed lighting. Kitchen has wood floors, recessed lighting, sparkling granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Half bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a pedestal sink. Bedroom #1 has wood floors, ceiling fan with a light fixture, mirrored wardrobe doors and panoramic views of the Bay, Pt Loma and the airport. Upper hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has wood floors, ceiling fan with a light fixture, mirrored wardrobe doors, ceramic tile bathroom floors and a tub/shower combo.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE5463806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3154 Spruce Lane have any available units?
3154 Spruce Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3154 Spruce Lane have?
Some of 3154 Spruce Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3154 Spruce Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3154 Spruce Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3154 Spruce Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3154 Spruce Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3154 Spruce Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3154 Spruce Lane offers parking.
Does 3154 Spruce Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3154 Spruce Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3154 Spruce Lane have a pool?
No, 3154 Spruce Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3154 Spruce Lane have accessible units?
No, 3154 Spruce Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3154 Spruce Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3154 Spruce Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University