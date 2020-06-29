3134 Via Alicante

Amenities

Beautifully upgraded 1 bedroom condo with nice open view on the "Ridge" at Villa La Jolla. Nice private location facing west makes it easy to relax watching daily sunsets. Recently upgraded kitchen with white cabinets, appliances, dual pane windows, vinyl plank flooring, upgraded carpet in bedroom. 2 large closets for storage. Easy to access I-5 and in proximity to La Jolla Villa Shopping Center and the Shops of La Jolla. Community offers two large pools and Jacuzzi's, fitness center and clubhouse.