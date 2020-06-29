All apartments in San Diego
3134 Via Alicante

3134 Via Alicante · No Longer Available
Location

3134 Via Alicante, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Beautifully upgraded 1 bedroom condo with nice open view on the "Ridge" at Villa La Jolla. Nice private location facing west makes it easy to relax watching daily sunsets. Recently upgraded kitchen with white cabinets, appliances, dual pane windows, vinyl plank flooring, upgraded carpet in bedroom. 2 large closets for storage. Easy to access I-5 and in proximity to La Jolla Villa Shopping Center and the Shops of La Jolla. Community offers two large pools and Jacuzzi's, fitness center and clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3134 Via Alicante have any available units?
3134 Via Alicante doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3134 Via Alicante have?
Some of 3134 Via Alicante's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3134 Via Alicante currently offering any rent specials?
3134 Via Alicante is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3134 Via Alicante pet-friendly?
No, 3134 Via Alicante is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3134 Via Alicante offer parking?
No, 3134 Via Alicante does not offer parking.
Does 3134 Via Alicante have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3134 Via Alicante does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3134 Via Alicante have a pool?
Yes, 3134 Via Alicante has a pool.
Does 3134 Via Alicante have accessible units?
No, 3134 Via Alicante does not have accessible units.
Does 3134 Via Alicante have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3134 Via Alicante has units with dishwashers.
