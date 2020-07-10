All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
3130 Garrison
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:35 AM

3130 Garrison

3130 Garrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

3130 Garrison Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Roseville

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
We are a small family-owned and operated business offering a spacious beautiful 2BR 1BA apartment that is bright and spacious located within walking distance to Shelter Island. Included is a large kitchen, refrigerator & gas stove. This lovely apartment offers wood flooring, dining area, large windows, & open living room. Bedrooms include natural sunlight, large windows, & closets. On-site laundry & assigned parking with a garage are offered. Cats are welcome. .

Rental Terms/// 6 Months
•Rent: $2050.00
•Available: Now
•Application Fee: $35.00 per adult
•Security Deposit: $1000.00

Applications are available online at www.djsprop.com or can be picked up from our office at 5063 Clariemont Mesa Blvd. If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing contact our office at (858)-278-5510

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3130 Garrison have any available units?
3130 Garrison doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3130 Garrison have?
Some of 3130 Garrison's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3130 Garrison currently offering any rent specials?
3130 Garrison is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3130 Garrison pet-friendly?
Yes, 3130 Garrison is pet friendly.
Does 3130 Garrison offer parking?
Yes, 3130 Garrison offers parking.
Does 3130 Garrison have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3130 Garrison does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3130 Garrison have a pool?
No, 3130 Garrison does not have a pool.
Does 3130 Garrison have accessible units?
No, 3130 Garrison does not have accessible units.
Does 3130 Garrison have units with dishwashers?
No, 3130 Garrison does not have units with dishwashers.

