3130 Garrison

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

We are a small family-owned and operated business offering a spacious beautiful 2BR 1BA apartment that is bright and spacious located within walking distance to Shelter Island. Included is a large kitchen, refrigerator & gas stove. This lovely apartment offers wood flooring, dining area, large windows, & open living room. Bedrooms include natural sunlight, large windows, & closets. On-site laundry & assigned parking with a garage are offered. Cats are welcome. .



Rental Terms/// 6 Months

•Rent: $2050.00

•Available: Now

•Application Fee: $35.00 per adult

•Security Deposit: $1000.00



Applications are available online at www.djsprop.com or can be picked up from our office at 5063 Clariemont Mesa Blvd. If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing contact our office at (858)-278-5510