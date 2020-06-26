3121 L Street, CA 92102

Charming 4 bedroom House Available Now - Newly Remodeled 4 Bedroom Home for Rent in the Stockton Area near Downtown San Diego. Brand New Kitchen, Bathroom, Off Street Parking, and Back Yard Area. Close to 5 & 805 & 94 Freeways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
