San Diego, CA
3121 L Street, CA 92102
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:46 PM

Location

3121 L St, San Diego, CA 92102
Stockton

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 4 bedroom House Available Now - Newly Remodeled 4 Bedroom Home for Rent in the Stockton Area near Downtown San Diego. Brand New Kitchen, Bathroom, Off Street Parking, and Back Yard Area. Close to 5 & 805 & 94 Freeways.

(RLNE4932164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3121 L Street, CA 92102 have any available units?
3121 L Street, CA 92102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3121 L Street, CA 92102 currently offering any rent specials?
3121 L Street, CA 92102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3121 L Street, CA 92102 pet-friendly?
No, 3121 L Street, CA 92102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3121 L Street, CA 92102 offer parking?
Yes, 3121 L Street, CA 92102 offers parking.
Does 3121 L Street, CA 92102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3121 L Street, CA 92102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3121 L Street, CA 92102 have a pool?
No, 3121 L Street, CA 92102 does not have a pool.
Does 3121 L Street, CA 92102 have accessible units?
No, 3121 L Street, CA 92102 does not have accessible units.
Does 3121 L Street, CA 92102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3121 L Street, CA 92102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3121 L Street, CA 92102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3121 L Street, CA 92102 does not have units with air conditioning.
