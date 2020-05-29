3081 Martindale Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool garage

Just Reduced!! Welcome home to your new 3 bedroom and 2 bath home with spacious yard and pool! - As you pull into your one car garage, notice the lush, tropical landscape.



Continue into the home to your living room with plush new carpeting and fresh paint. The spacious living room boasts a fireplace to cozy up to on those cool San Diego evenings. Perfect for this time of year!



Off the living room is your dining area and kitchen. The kitchen features white cabinetry with a new fridge and tile flooring to make clean up a breeze.



Down the hall is your full bathroom with tub/shower enclosure. Both bedrooms offer plenty of closet space and are spacious enough for all your furniture!



The master bedroom features French doors opening into your back yard while also allowing an abundance of natural light in. Enter your master bathroom with its Whirlpool Cielo jacuzzi tub, garden window and storage bench.



Exit through the French doors into you the back yard to your cover patio area. The sparkling pool will keep you cool during the summer months and beyond!



The home comes with the benefit of quarterly landscaping and weekly pool service included hassle free!



Call today to schedule a personalized tour!



Renter's insurance is required.



No Pets Allowed



