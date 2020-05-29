All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:47 PM

3081 Martindale Court

3081 Martindale Court · No Longer Available
Location

3081 Martindale Court, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Just Reduced!! Welcome home to your new 3 bedroom and 2 bath home with spacious yard and pool! - As you pull into your one car garage, notice the lush, tropical landscape.

Continue into the home to your living room with plush new carpeting and fresh paint. The spacious living room boasts a fireplace to cozy up to on those cool San Diego evenings. Perfect for this time of year!

Off the living room is your dining area and kitchen. The kitchen features white cabinetry with a new fridge and tile flooring to make clean up a breeze.

Down the hall is your full bathroom with tub/shower enclosure. Both bedrooms offer plenty of closet space and are spacious enough for all your furniture!

The master bedroom features French doors opening into your back yard while also allowing an abundance of natural light in. Enter your master bathroom with its Whirlpool Cielo jacuzzi tub, garden window and storage bench.

Exit through the French doors into you the back yard to your cover patio area. The sparkling pool will keep you cool during the summer months and beyond!

The home comes with the benefit of quarterly landscaping and weekly pool service included hassle free!

Call today to schedule a personalized tour!

Renter's insurance is required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4643721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3081 Martindale Court have any available units?
3081 Martindale Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3081 Martindale Court have?
Some of 3081 Martindale Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3081 Martindale Court currently offering any rent specials?
3081 Martindale Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3081 Martindale Court pet-friendly?
No, 3081 Martindale Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3081 Martindale Court offer parking?
Yes, 3081 Martindale Court does offer parking.
Does 3081 Martindale Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3081 Martindale Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3081 Martindale Court have a pool?
Yes, 3081 Martindale Court has a pool.
Does 3081 Martindale Court have accessible units?
No, 3081 Martindale Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3081 Martindale Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3081 Martindale Court does not have units with dishwashers.
