3061 1/2 Hawthorn Street
Last updated April 23 2019 at 11:18 PM

3061 1/2 Hawthorn Street

3061 1/2 Hawthorn St · No Longer Available
Location

3061 1/2 Hawthorn St, San Diego, CA 92104
South Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
OPEN HOUSE THIS FRIDAY THE !(TH OF APRIL 3-5PM!!!!
This beautifully remodeled two-bedroom is located in desirable South Park, within walking distance of shopping and restaurants. The building has two levels, one at street-level and the other below, making it private and not seen from the street. Comes with one assigned parking space in addition to street parking. On-site laundry is included! The unit has its own private back patio for outdoor enjoyment. Freshly painted, cleaned and ready to go!

1 year lease.
No pets.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3061 1/2 Hawthorn Street have any available units?
3061 1/2 Hawthorn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3061 1/2 Hawthorn Street have?
Some of 3061 1/2 Hawthorn Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3061 1/2 Hawthorn Street currently offering any rent specials?
3061 1/2 Hawthorn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3061 1/2 Hawthorn Street pet-friendly?
No, 3061 1/2 Hawthorn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3061 1/2 Hawthorn Street offer parking?
Yes, 3061 1/2 Hawthorn Street offers parking.
Does 3061 1/2 Hawthorn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3061 1/2 Hawthorn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3061 1/2 Hawthorn Street have a pool?
No, 3061 1/2 Hawthorn Street does not have a pool.
Does 3061 1/2 Hawthorn Street have accessible units?
No, 3061 1/2 Hawthorn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3061 1/2 Hawthorn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3061 1/2 Hawthorn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
