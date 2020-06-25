3061 1/2 Hawthorn Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

OPEN HOUSE THIS FRIDAY THE !(TH OF APRIL 3-5PM!!!!

This beautifully remodeled two-bedroom is located in desirable South Park, within walking distance of shopping and restaurants. The building has two levels, one at street-level and the other below, making it private and not seen from the street. Comes with one assigned parking space in addition to street parking. On-site laundry is included! The unit has its own private back patio for outdoor enjoyment. Freshly painted, cleaned and ready to go!



1 year lease.

No pets.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

