All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3055 Comstock Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3055 Comstock Street
Last updated December 27 2019 at 7:53 AM

3055 Comstock Street

3055 Comstock Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Linda Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3055 Comstock Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
to view this home please call Lou 858-483-5111
OR
TEXT your first name + 3055 to 619-252-0033 (TEXT ONLY)

Three bedroom home with yard, garage, and additional parking in the driveway. Tile, Hardwood and laminate flooring throughout. The bright open kitchen features a gas stove, dishwasher, and full size refrigerator. New vanity and fixtures in bathroom. One bedroom has direct access to the outside, and the master bedroom with cedar lined closet has sliders to the fenced backyard. Large driveway and multi-car garage. Home has washer and dryer hookups, and there is an extra large storage closet inside. Landscaping and trash service included. Fruit trees on property. Pets must be approved and may require a higher deposit. NO SMOKING on the property.

The unit is centrally located in San Diego for ease of shopping, commuting, and enjoying all the city has to offer.

Apply online at www.MelroyProperties.com

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance. Sorry, NO smoking. Pets must be approved and may require a higher deposit.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If you are an owner looking for Management services, Try our full service with no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 858-483-5112

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3055 Comstock Street have any available units?
3055 Comstock Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3055 Comstock Street have?
Some of 3055 Comstock Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3055 Comstock Street currently offering any rent specials?
3055 Comstock Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3055 Comstock Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3055 Comstock Street is pet friendly.
Does 3055 Comstock Street offer parking?
Yes, 3055 Comstock Street offers parking.
Does 3055 Comstock Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3055 Comstock Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3055 Comstock Street have a pool?
No, 3055 Comstock Street does not have a pool.
Does 3055 Comstock Street have accessible units?
No, 3055 Comstock Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3055 Comstock Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3055 Comstock Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University