3055 Comstock Street

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

to view this home please call Lou 858-483-5111

OR

TEXT your first name + 3055 to 619-252-0033 (TEXT ONLY)



Three bedroom home with yard, garage, and additional parking in the driveway. Tile, Hardwood and laminate flooring throughout. The bright open kitchen features a gas stove, dishwasher, and full size refrigerator. New vanity and fixtures in bathroom. One bedroom has direct access to the outside, and the master bedroom with cedar lined closet has sliders to the fenced backyard. Large driveway and multi-car garage. Home has washer and dryer hookups, and there is an extra large storage closet inside. Landscaping and trash service included. Fruit trees on property. Pets must be approved and may require a higher deposit. NO SMOKING on the property.



The unit is centrally located in San Diego for ease of shopping, commuting, and enjoying all the city has to offer.



Apply online at www.MelroyProperties.com



Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance. Sorry, NO smoking. Pets must be approved and may require a higher deposit.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

If you are an owner looking for Management services, Try our full service with no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 858-483-5112



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.