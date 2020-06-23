Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3050 Rue D'Orleans #408.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3050 Rue D'Orleans #408
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3050 Rue D'Orleans #408
3050 Rue D'orleans
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3050 Rue D'orleans, San Diego, CA 92110
Point Loma Heights
Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4693628)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3050 Rue D'Orleans #408 have any available units?
3050 Rue D'Orleans #408 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3050 Rue D'Orleans #408 have?
Some of 3050 Rue D'Orleans #408's amenities include on-site laundry, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3050 Rue D'Orleans #408 currently offering any rent specials?
3050 Rue D'Orleans #408 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3050 Rue D'Orleans #408 pet-friendly?
No, 3050 Rue D'Orleans #408 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3050 Rue D'Orleans #408 offer parking?
No, 3050 Rue D'Orleans #408 does not offer parking.
Does 3050 Rue D'Orleans #408 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3050 Rue D'Orleans #408 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3050 Rue D'Orleans #408 have a pool?
Yes, 3050 Rue D'Orleans #408 has a pool.
Does 3050 Rue D'Orleans #408 have accessible units?
No, 3050 Rue D'Orleans #408 does not have accessible units.
Does 3050 Rue D'Orleans #408 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3050 Rue D'Orleans #408 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University