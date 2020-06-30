3031 Date St. Apt. B

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

South Park Craftsman Condo - Beautiful Craftsman condo in South Park a few blocks away from restaurants and shops. Walk-up style with patio and well kept front lawn. Home features Brazillian hard wood flooring in kitchen and bath and lots of windows!



Both bedrooms located upstairs with shared full bath. Living area and kitchen are downstairs next to laundry room and half bath. Storage attic and closet also included.

Water, Trash, Sewer, and Landscaping paid for by owner.

2 assigned parking spots and easy street parking in area.



Please call Arrow Real Estate to schedule a showing, (760) 602-0221!



(RLNE5546367)