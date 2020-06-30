All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3031 Date St. Apt. B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3031 Date St. Apt. B
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

3031 Date St. Apt. B

3031 Date Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3031 Date Street, San Diego, CA 92102
South Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
South Park Craftsman Condo - Beautiful Craftsman condo in South Park a few blocks away from restaurants and shops. Walk-up style with patio and well kept front lawn. Home features Brazillian hard wood flooring in kitchen and bath and lots of windows!

Both bedrooms located upstairs with shared full bath. Living area and kitchen are downstairs next to laundry room and half bath. Storage attic and closet also included.
Water, Trash, Sewer, and Landscaping paid for by owner.
2 assigned parking spots and easy street parking in area.

Please call Arrow Real Estate to schedule a showing, (760) 602-0221!

(RLNE5546367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3031 Date St. Apt. B have any available units?
3031 Date St. Apt. B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3031 Date St. Apt. B have?
Some of 3031 Date St. Apt. B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3031 Date St. Apt. B currently offering any rent specials?
3031 Date St. Apt. B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3031 Date St. Apt. B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3031 Date St. Apt. B is pet friendly.
Does 3031 Date St. Apt. B offer parking?
Yes, 3031 Date St. Apt. B offers parking.
Does 3031 Date St. Apt. B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3031 Date St. Apt. B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3031 Date St. Apt. B have a pool?
No, 3031 Date St. Apt. B does not have a pool.
Does 3031 Date St. Apt. B have accessible units?
No, 3031 Date St. Apt. B does not have accessible units.
Does 3031 Date St. Apt. B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3031 Date St. Apt. B does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University