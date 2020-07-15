All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 1 2020 at 10:00 AM

3029 Broadway 23

3029 Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

3029 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Unit 23 Available 07/01/20 One bedroom apartment in Golden Hill - Property Id: 306614

PLEASE DO NOT WIRE / PAY ANY MONEY BEFORE VISITING.
I am available to show it starting June 26. In the meantime please check out the pics and the video that the tenant made. Feel free to contact me if you have any questions. Thank you.
- recently renovated
- top floor
- laundry: coin-op washer and dryer on site
- assigned off street parking (gated)
- balcony with views all the way to Mexico
- a few blocks from Turf Club
- close to downtown, near 94 freeway access
- available July 1st
- ceiling fans and portable AC
- gas & electric: paid by tenant
- water: paid by owner
- one month deposit
- no pets, sorry
- no smoking
Applicants MUST have:
- positive rental history & good credit report
- a valid drivers license or identification
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306614
Property Id 306614

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5878836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3029 Broadway 23 have any available units?
3029 Broadway 23 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3029 Broadway 23 have?
Some of 3029 Broadway 23's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3029 Broadway 23 currently offering any rent specials?
3029 Broadway 23 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3029 Broadway 23 pet-friendly?
No, 3029 Broadway 23 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3029 Broadway 23 offer parking?
Yes, 3029 Broadway 23 offers parking.
Does 3029 Broadway 23 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3029 Broadway 23 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3029 Broadway 23 have a pool?
No, 3029 Broadway 23 does not have a pool.
Does 3029 Broadway 23 have accessible units?
No, 3029 Broadway 23 does not have accessible units.
Does 3029 Broadway 23 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3029 Broadway 23 does not have units with dishwashers.
