3029 Broadway 23

Unit 23 Available 07/01/20 One bedroom apartment in Golden Hill - Property Id: 306614



PLEASE DO NOT WIRE / PAY ANY MONEY BEFORE VISITING.

I am available to show it starting June 26. In the meantime please check out the pics and the video that the tenant made. Feel free to contact me if you have any questions. Thank you.

- recently renovated

- top floor

- laundry: coin-op washer and dryer on site

- assigned off street parking (gated)

- balcony with views all the way to Mexico

- a few blocks from Turf Club

- close to downtown, near 94 freeway access

- available July 1st

- ceiling fans and portable AC

- gas & electric: paid by tenant

- water: paid by owner

- one month deposit

- no pets, sorry

- no smoking

Applicants MUST have:

- positive rental history & good credit report

- a valid drivers license or identification

Apply at TurboTenant:

Property Id 306614



No Pets Allowed



