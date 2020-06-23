Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

1 bed/ 1 bath near Balboa Dr! - Address:3024 Third Ave San Diego CA 92103

Contact: Chris 760-992-3350 or at Chrisg@ktesius.com



*Downstairs Unit*

1 bedroom 1 bathroom

$1,700/mo

$1,700 security deposit

Utilities included.

Renter's Insurance is required.



Pets welcome with extra deposit and fee.



This home is part of a 3 unit triplex. The home is a short walk to Balboa Dr, there are tons of places to walk a dog.



The property has been fully upgrade including new wood floors and fresh paint. Brand new appliances throughout the property.



There is a patio off of the bedroom and an attached storage garage with a community washer and dryer.



Give me a call or email today to set up an appointment.



(RLNE3429423)