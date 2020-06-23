All apartments in San Diego
3024 Third Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3024 Third Ave

3024 Third Ave. · No Longer Available
Location

3024 Third Ave., San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1 bed/ 1 bath near Balboa Dr! - Address:3024 Third Ave San Diego CA 92103
Contact: Chris 760-992-3350 or at Chrisg@ktesius.com

*Downstairs Unit*
1 bedroom 1 bathroom
$1,700/mo
$1,700 security deposit
Utilities included.
Renter's Insurance is required.

Pets welcome with extra deposit and fee.

This home is part of a 3 unit triplex. The home is a short walk to Balboa Dr, there are tons of places to walk a dog.

The property has been fully upgrade including new wood floors and fresh paint. Brand new appliances throughout the property.

There is a patio off of the bedroom and an attached storage garage with a community washer and dryer.

Give me a call or email today to set up an appointment.

(RLNE3429423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3024 Third Ave have any available units?
3024 Third Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3024 Third Ave have?
Some of 3024 Third Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3024 Third Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3024 Third Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3024 Third Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3024 Third Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3024 Third Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3024 Third Ave offers parking.
Does 3024 Third Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3024 Third Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3024 Third Ave have a pool?
No, 3024 Third Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3024 Third Ave have accessible units?
No, 3024 Third Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3024 Third Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3024 Third Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
