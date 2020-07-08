2976 1/2 Bayside Walk

Amenities
2 bedroom/2 bathroom Located on The Bay in South Mission Bay - This is a 2 bedroom/ 2 bath unit with a large rooftop patio overlooking the Bay.
This is a Well Maintained 2nd floor condo is located on the bay, and features a large patio overlooking the water. Your front yard is the boardwalk and the sand! The condo includes a garage and parking space infront of the garage.
Located in mission beach with a High Walkability score and Uber-Close to everything Mission Beach has to offer!
(RLNE5755531)