2976 1/2 Bayside Walk

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 bedroom/2 bathroom Located on The Bay in South Mission Bay - This is a 2 bedroom/ 2 bath unit with a large rooftop patio overlooking the Bay.



This is a Well Maintained 2nd floor condo is located on the bay, and features a large patio overlooking the water. Your front yard is the boardwalk and the sand! The condo includes a garage and parking space infront of the garage.



Located in mission beach with a High Walkability score and Uber-Close to everything Mission Beach has to offer!



