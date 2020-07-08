All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

2976 1/2 Bayside Walk

2976 1/2 Bayside Walk · No Longer Available
Location

2976 1/2 Bayside Walk, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 bedroom/2 bathroom Located on The Bay in South Mission Bay - This is a 2 bedroom/ 2 bath unit with a large rooftop patio overlooking the Bay.

This is a Well Maintained 2nd floor condo is located on the bay, and features a large patio overlooking the water. Your front yard is the boardwalk and the sand! The condo includes a garage and parking space infront of the garage.

Located in mission beach with a High Walkability score and Uber-Close to everything Mission Beach has to offer!

(RLNE5755531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2976 1/2 Bayside Walk have any available units?
2976 1/2 Bayside Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 2976 1/2 Bayside Walk currently offering any rent specials?
2976 1/2 Bayside Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2976 1/2 Bayside Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 2976 1/2 Bayside Walk is pet friendly.
Does 2976 1/2 Bayside Walk offer parking?
Yes, 2976 1/2 Bayside Walk offers parking.
Does 2976 1/2 Bayside Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2976 1/2 Bayside Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2976 1/2 Bayside Walk have a pool?
No, 2976 1/2 Bayside Walk does not have a pool.
Does 2976 1/2 Bayside Walk have accessible units?
No, 2976 1/2 Bayside Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 2976 1/2 Bayside Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 2976 1/2 Bayside Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2976 1/2 Bayside Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 2976 1/2 Bayside Walk does not have units with air conditioning.

