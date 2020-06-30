2963 Lawrence Street

Amenities

La Playa 2 bedroom, 1 bath Walking Distance to Bay & Point Loma Village - Recently updated throughout 2 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs apartment. Located in a quiet & charming complex walking distance to the bay & close to Point Loma Village. Large living room with peak bay views. Open kitchen with separate dining room. Ceiling fans throughout. 2 large bedrooms, one with peak bay views. Unit comes with 1 assigned parking space. Onsite laundry and storage locker. No pets, no smoking.



No Pets Allowed



