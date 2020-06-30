All apartments in San Diego
2963 Lawrence Street
2963 Lawrence Street

2963 Lawrence St · No Longer Available
Location

2963 Lawrence St, San Diego, CA 92106
La Playa

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
La Playa 2 bedroom, 1 bath Walking Distance to Bay & Point Loma Village - Recently updated throughout 2 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs apartment. Located in a quiet & charming complex walking distance to the bay & close to Point Loma Village. Large living room with peak bay views. Open kitchen with separate dining room. Ceiling fans throughout. 2 large bedrooms, one with peak bay views. Unit comes with 1 assigned parking space. Onsite laundry and storage locker. No pets, no smoking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5260483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

