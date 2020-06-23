All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 16 2019 at 8:13 PM

2950 Broadway #17

2950 Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

2950 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Golden Hill- 2 BR/1BA Remodeled Condo - This recently remodeled and upgraded condo is located in the desirable neighborhood of Golden Hill and centrally located close to restaurants, shopping, parks and transportation. The nicely remodeled kitchen offers new cabinets and countertops as well as stainless-steel appliances and a breakfast bar that opens to the living room. Custom paint and window coverings throughout and each room has it's own mini-split A/C and heating unit. Both bedrooms are good-sized and receive plenty of natural light. Washer and dryer in the unit. Building is gated and has a community pool. This unit comes with 1 underground parking space. A small (under 30 lbs) dog or cat will be considered with an additional $500 deposit.

SPECS:
-2 bedrooms / 1 bathroom
-1 Assigned Space
-A/C
-Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator
-Gas Fireplace
-Washer & Dryer

TERMS:
-12 month lease
-Tenant pays gas, electric, cable/phone
-Owner pays water & trash
-1 pet (under 30 lbs) considered w/ additional Pet Deposit
-Renter's Insurance Required

Interested in this property? We show rentals 7 days a week! To set up a private showing, call McKee Properties at (619) 435-2700. For more information, or to check availability of other rental properties, please visit us online at www.mckeecompany.com.

Please read rental application terms and conditions prior to submitting online application.

***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***.

DRE# 00907967

(RLNE4805661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2950 Broadway #17 have any available units?
2950 Broadway #17 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2950 Broadway #17 have?
Some of 2950 Broadway #17's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2950 Broadway #17 currently offering any rent specials?
2950 Broadway #17 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2950 Broadway #17 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2950 Broadway #17 is pet friendly.
Does 2950 Broadway #17 offer parking?
Yes, 2950 Broadway #17 offers parking.
Does 2950 Broadway #17 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2950 Broadway #17 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2950 Broadway #17 have a pool?
Yes, 2950 Broadway #17 has a pool.
Does 2950 Broadway #17 have accessible units?
No, 2950 Broadway #17 does not have accessible units.
Does 2950 Broadway #17 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2950 Broadway #17 has units with dishwashers.
