2950 Broadway #17

Golden Hill- 2 BR/1BA Remodeled Condo - This recently remodeled and upgraded condo is located in the desirable neighborhood of Golden Hill and centrally located close to restaurants, shopping, parks and transportation. The nicely remodeled kitchen offers new cabinets and countertops as well as stainless-steel appliances and a breakfast bar that opens to the living room. Custom paint and window coverings throughout and each room has it's own mini-split A/C and heating unit. Both bedrooms are good-sized and receive plenty of natural light. Washer and dryer in the unit. Building is gated and has a community pool. This unit comes with 1 underground parking space. A small (under 30 lbs) dog or cat will be considered with an additional $500 deposit.



SPECS:

-2 bedrooms / 1 bathroom

-1 Assigned Space

-A/C

-Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator

-Gas Fireplace

-Washer & Dryer



TERMS:

-12 month lease

-Tenant pays gas, electric, cable/phone

-Owner pays water & trash

-1 pet (under 30 lbs) considered w/ additional Pet Deposit

-Renter's Insurance Required



Interested in this property? We show rentals 7 days a week! To set up a private showing, call McKee Properties at (619) 435-2700. For more information, or to check availability of other rental properties, please visit us online at www.mckeecompany.com.



Please read rental application terms and conditions prior to submitting online application.



***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***.



DRE# 00907967



(RLNE4805661)