Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:10 AM

2944 Kalmia Street

2944 Kalmia Street · No Longer Available
Location

2944 Kalmia Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Location Location in hip vibe of North Park, no need for a car here, half block to 30th St where you find great cafes, bakeries, tasty restaurants, fun craft beer pubs, pizza, mini markets, Target Express and much more.

Wonderfully remodeled Detached House- 2 bedroom 2 bath, Large entry leading into a spacious living room. Brand new bath addition, new durable vinyl flooring throughout, new kitchen appliances, plenty of dual pane windows allowing abundant of natural light along with all new window coverings, and a full laundry room, new air conditioning. Approx. 1100 sq feet.

Pets ok (no viscous breed dogs) (minimum 2)

not accepting co-signers

For faster service call 619-630-5134 (no text)

Miris Properties
www.mirisproperties..com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2944 Kalmia Street have any available units?
2944 Kalmia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2944 Kalmia Street have?
Some of 2944 Kalmia Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2944 Kalmia Street currently offering any rent specials?
2944 Kalmia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2944 Kalmia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2944 Kalmia Street is pet friendly.
Does 2944 Kalmia Street offer parking?
Yes, 2944 Kalmia Street offers parking.
Does 2944 Kalmia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2944 Kalmia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2944 Kalmia Street have a pool?
No, 2944 Kalmia Street does not have a pool.
Does 2944 Kalmia Street have accessible units?
No, 2944 Kalmia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2944 Kalmia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2944 Kalmia Street has units with dishwashers.

