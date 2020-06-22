All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 4 2019 at 4:25 PM

2935 Broadway

2935 Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

2935 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c647aa208c ---- Welcome home to South Park! This studio has been beautifully updated with laminate wood plank flooring, new stainless steel appliances (fridge, range, dishwasher), re-surfaced tub/shower combo and kitchen counter, new vanity, mirror, lighting, and updated ceiling fan. Rent includes an assigned off-street parking space inside our gated community, paid water, trash, and private alarm system. Cats ok with additional deposit, assistive animals exempt with verifiable documentation. Apply online: http://www.bridgeviewapartment.com/ All Applicants must have the following: -Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent -Good Credit and Rental History -A Valid Driver?s License or Identification Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc 1 Assigned Parking Space Controlled Access Convenient On Site Laundry Professionally Managed Sparkling Swimming Pool And Jacuzzi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2935 Broadway have any available units?
2935 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2935 Broadway have?
Some of 2935 Broadway's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2935 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
2935 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2935 Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 2935 Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 2935 Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 2935 Broadway does offer parking.
Does 2935 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2935 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2935 Broadway have a pool?
Yes, 2935 Broadway has a pool.
Does 2935 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 2935 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 2935 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2935 Broadway has units with dishwashers.
