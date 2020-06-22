2935 Broadway

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c647aa208c ---- Welcome home to South Park! This studio has been beautifully updated with laminate wood plank flooring, new stainless steel appliances (fridge, range, dishwasher), re-surfaced tub/shower combo and kitchen counter, new vanity, mirror, lighting, and updated ceiling fan. Rent includes an assigned off-street parking space inside our gated community, paid water, trash, and private alarm system. Cats ok with additional deposit, assistive animals exempt with verifiable documentation. Apply online: http://www.bridgeviewapartment.com/ All Applicants must have the following: -Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent -Good Credit and Rental History -A Valid Driver?s License or Identification Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc 1 Assigned Parking Space Controlled Access Convenient On Site Laundry Professionally Managed Sparkling Swimming Pool And Jacuzzi