2927 Broadway

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ea2edc004c ---- Accepting applications for an end of June occupancy for this downstairs, end unit studio with extra windows for the southerly breezes off the bay. Current renovations include installation of laminate wood planking throughout; new stainless steel appliances -- fridge, range, dishwasher; surfaced tub/shower combo and kitchen counter; new vanity, mirror, lighting; updated ceiling fan. Rent includes an assigned off-street parking space inside our gated community, paid water, trash, private alarm system., Subject to immediate rent without notice. Cats ok with deposit; no dogs; assistive animals exempt with verifiable documentation. (Photos representative but not actual apartment being offered) APPLY NOW: https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/217411 Bridgeview Apartments Phone: (619) 231-0798 Email: bridgeviewapts@sbcglobal.net Address: 2925-2945 Broadway San Diego, CA 92102 http://www.bridgeviewapartment.com/ All Applicants must have the following: -Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent. -Good Credit and Rental History. -A Valid Driver?s License or Identification. Professionally managed and maintained by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc 1 Assigned Parking Space Controlled Access Convenient On Site Laundry Professionally Managed Sparkling Swimming Pool And Jacuzzi