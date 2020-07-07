All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 27 2019 at 1:46 PM

2927 Broadway

2927 Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

2927 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
pet friendly
Accepting applications for an end of June occupancy for this downstairs, end unit studio with extra windows for the southerly breezes off the bay. Current renovations include installation of laminate wood planking throughout; new stainless steel appliances -- fridge, range, dishwasher; surfaced tub/shower combo and kitchen counter; new vanity, mirror, lighting; updated ceiling fan. Rent includes an assigned off-street parking space inside our gated community, paid water, trash, private alarm system., Subject to immediate rent without notice. Cats ok with deposit; no dogs; assistive animals exempt with verifiable documentation. (Photos representative but not actual apartment being offered) APPLY NOW: https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/217411 Bridgeview Apartments Phone: (619) 231-0798 Email: bridgeviewapts@sbcglobal.net Address: 2925-2945 Broadway San Diego, CA 92102 http://www.bridgeviewapartment.com/ All Applicants must have the following: -Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent. -Good Credit and Rental History. -A Valid Driver?s License or Identification. Professionally managed and maintained by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc 1 Assigned Parking Space Controlled Access Convenient On Site Laundry Professionally Managed Sparkling Swimming Pool And Jacuzzi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2927 Broadway have any available units?
2927 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2927 Broadway have?
Some of 2927 Broadway's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2927 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
2927 Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2927 Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 2927 Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 2927 Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 2927 Broadway offers parking.
Does 2927 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2927 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2927 Broadway have a pool?
Yes, 2927 Broadway has a pool.
Does 2927 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 2927 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 2927 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2927 Broadway has units with dishwashers.

