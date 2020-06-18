2919 Sego Place.

Amenities

1 bedroom apartment/house is available for rent now.

Its located in Serra Mesa where is very nice, quiet and safe neighborhood

Its only 5 min from SDCCU Stadium, 7 min from Costco, and 10 min from Fashion Valley Mall. Especially its very very closed to Convoy Street where you can get all kind of international foods and boba drinks

Its ready to move in on June 1st

The rent is $1,750.00/month + 1 month deposit

Private patio area

Includes utilities + washer & dryer

No pets and drugs

Must have a good background

Street parking

Send me a text for further info or a house tour.



No Pets Allowed



