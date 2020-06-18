All apartments in San Diego
2919 Sego Place

2919 Sego Place · No Longer Available
Location

2919 Sego Place, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 bedroom apartment/house is available for rent now.
Its located in Serra Mesa where is very nice, quiet and safe neighborhood
Its only 5 min from SDCCU Stadium, 7 min from Costco, and 10 min from Fashion Valley Mall. Especially its very very closed to Convoy Street where you can get all kind of international foods and boba drinks
Its ready to move in on June 1st
The rent is $1,750.00/month + 1 month deposit
Private patio area
Includes utilities + washer & dryer
No pets and drugs
Must have a good background
Street parking
Send me a text for further info or a house tour.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

