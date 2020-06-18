2919 Sego Place.

Amenities
1 bedroom apartment/house is available for rent now.
Its located in Serra Mesa where is very nice, quiet and safe neighborhood
Its only 5 min from SDCCU Stadium, 7 min from Costco, and 10 min from Fashion Valley Mall. Especially its very very closed to Convoy Street where you can get all kind of international foods and boba drinks
Its ready to move in on June 1st
The rent is $1,750.00/month + 1 month deposit
Private patio area
Includes utilities + washer & dryer
No pets and drugs
Must have a good background
Street parking
Send me a text for further info or a house tour.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/san-diego-ca?lid=12292734
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4923838)