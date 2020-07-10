All apartments in San Diego
2914 Naugatuck Avenue

2914 Naugatuck Avenue
Location

2914 Naugatuck Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated single-story home available for immediate rental in Bay Ho. - Craftsman-style home featuring a recently remodeled kitchen with tile backsplash, granite counters and stainless steel appliances, luxurious and modern bathrooms with granite counters and tile flooring, dual pane energy-efficient windows throughout, marble fireplace, ceiling fans in each bedroom, covered and spacious rear patio, gorgeous yards with shed, two-car garage with plenty of installed storage closets and direct access to the home. Move-in ready for immediate occupancy.

To view additional photos of any currently available Orgel Property Management rental postings and schedule showings please visit the full desktop version of our website and then click on the AVAILABLE RENTALS tab. Tenants to assume financial responsibility for all utilities; such as electricity & gas usage, water & sewer fees, as well as any telecommunication services if so desired. Trash removal provided by the City of San Diego. Landscaping with be maintained by the Owner. Seeking non-smoking Tenants for an initial one-year lease term. Lease extensions can be discussed later.

(RLNE5831198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2914 Naugatuck Avenue have any available units?
2914 Naugatuck Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2914 Naugatuck Avenue have?
Some of 2914 Naugatuck Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2914 Naugatuck Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2914 Naugatuck Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2914 Naugatuck Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2914 Naugatuck Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2914 Naugatuck Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2914 Naugatuck Avenue offers parking.
Does 2914 Naugatuck Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2914 Naugatuck Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2914 Naugatuck Avenue have a pool?
No, 2914 Naugatuck Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2914 Naugatuck Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2914 Naugatuck Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2914 Naugatuck Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2914 Naugatuck Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

