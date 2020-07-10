2914 Naugatuck Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Updated single-story home available for immediate rental in Bay Ho. - Craftsman-style home featuring a recently remodeled kitchen with tile backsplash, granite counters and stainless steel appliances, luxurious and modern bathrooms with granite counters and tile flooring, dual pane energy-efficient windows throughout, marble fireplace, ceiling fans in each bedroom, covered and spacious rear patio, gorgeous yards with shed, two-car garage with plenty of installed storage closets and direct access to the home. Move-in ready for immediate occupancy.



To view additional photos of any currently available Orgel Property Management rental postings and schedule showings please visit the full desktop version of our website and then click on the AVAILABLE RENTALS tab. Tenants to assume financial responsibility for all utilities; such as electricity & gas usage, water & sewer fees, as well as any telecommunication services if so desired. Trash removal provided by the City of San Diego. Landscaping with be maintained by the Owner. Seeking non-smoking Tenants for an initial one-year lease term. Lease extensions can be discussed later.



(RLNE5831198)