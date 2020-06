Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful condo with a location close to South Park, Downtown, Balboa Park, shopping, Restaurants, and freeways. Talk about walkability!! It boast newer flooring, upgraded kitchen and bathrooms, washer and dryer in the unit, A/C, and the rent includes the water and trash. All of this and it comes with a 1 car garage and another assigned parking space. It has a private patio outside of the second room and a deck outside of the living area. Available starting March 1st.