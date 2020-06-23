Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2901 Dove Street Available 02/16/19 Beautiful 3 bed/ 2 bath house on huge corner lot in Banker's Hill! - Beautiful Bankers Hill 3 bed/ 2 bath house! 1750 sq ft home sits on a 10k square foot lot. Fireplace located in the living room, laundry, 2 car garage, and fenced in yard. Master bathroom shower was recently remodeled. Beautiful laminate SPC flooring throughout living room and bedrooms. Tenant pays for all utilities except landscaper. House was recently painted (exterior) in 2018. Walk to Hillcrest and Mission Hills! Available mid- late February!



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANT



FURNITURE IS NOT INCLUDED **



Rent is $3,395/ month with 1 year lease. Security deposit $3,395. Units can be held up to 10 days from approval. Available showings M-F 9am-5pm.



Cats ok with $100.00/cat dep and 10/pet rent per cat. Two max. Sorry NO DOGS



