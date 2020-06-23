All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2901 Dove Street

2901 Dove Street · No Longer Available
Location

2901 Dove Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Park West

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2901 Dove Street Available 02/16/19 Beautiful 3 bed/ 2 bath house on huge corner lot in Banker's Hill! - Beautiful Bankers Hill 3 bed/ 2 bath house! 1750 sq ft home sits on a 10k square foot lot. Fireplace located in the living room, laundry, 2 car garage, and fenced in yard. Master bathroom shower was recently remodeled. Beautiful laminate SPC flooring throughout living room and bedrooms. Tenant pays for all utilities except landscaper. House was recently painted (exterior) in 2018. Walk to Hillcrest and Mission Hills! Available mid- late February!

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANT

FURNITURE IS NOT INCLUDED **

Rent is $3,395/ month with 1 year lease. Security deposit $3,395. Units can be held up to 10 days from approval. Available showings M-F 9am-5pm.

Cats ok with $100.00/cat dep and 10/pet rent per cat. Two max. Sorry NO DOGS

BY AGENT

Seville Realty Group 4421 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92116 Phone (619) 260-8121 Fax # (619) 260-1011 WWW.SEVILLEMGMT.COM BRE # 01924177. Equal Housing opportunity.

(RLNE4636222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 Dove Street have any available units?
2901 Dove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2901 Dove Street have?
Some of 2901 Dove Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 Dove Street currently offering any rent specials?
2901 Dove Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 Dove Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2901 Dove Street is pet friendly.
Does 2901 Dove Street offer parking?
Yes, 2901 Dove Street does offer parking.
Does 2901 Dove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2901 Dove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 Dove Street have a pool?
No, 2901 Dove Street does not have a pool.
Does 2901 Dove Street have accessible units?
No, 2901 Dove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 Dove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2901 Dove Street does not have units with dishwashers.
