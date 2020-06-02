All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 19 2019 at 7:20 PM

2894 C Street

2894 C Street · No Longer Available
Location

2894 C Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WELCOME HOME TO SL20 ROW HOMES! JUST LISTED AND THIS WILL GO QUICK!!! This row-home is truly one-of-a-kind with UNIQUE CUSTOM AND PREMIUM UPGRADES specific to this home ONLY! Check out the photos (photos of actual home), additional features below and contact me today to schedule an appointment to view!

PLEASE NOTE: Because this property just became vacant, we are in the process of doing repairs, cleaning, etc... however wanted to make it available for you to view in the mean time.
____________________________
CALL OR TEXT Irina at 619-535-8112 for more info or questions & to schedule a viewing (Text preferred QUICKER RESPONSE)
____________________________
PROPERTY ADDRESS:
2894 C. Street
San Diego, CA 92102

AVAILABLE: NOW!
____________________________
HOW TO VIEW:

OPTION 1) DAILY SELF-SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! We know you're busy...so we've made it possible for you to see this home when it's convenient for you daily between 8am-6:30pm!! But don't wait too long because it was just listed and won't be available long! Register online for a self-showing by following the instructions below:

***Copy this link to your browser to SCHEDULE A SELF-SHOWING TODAY AT YOUR CONVENIENCE: https://secure.rently.com/properties/883743

OPTION 2) AGENT OPEN HOUSES this week (By appt only)

TUE May 14th from 4:30 - 6:00 PM

***Copy this link to your browser to SCHEDULE AN APPT FOR OUR UPCOMING OPEN HOUSE: https://secure.rently.com/properties/883743
_____________________________
This is the ONLY 3-BEDROOM HOME AVAILABLE so contact me right away to view this home! This is a very unique opportunity to live in a HUGE new 3 Bedroom /3.5 Bath Detached home located just blocks from South Park and Downtown. Enjoy the contemporary interiors and high-end, custom, and premium finishes while taking advantage of this eclectic, funky, and vibrant neighborhood! Very walkable community with: Starbucks, shops, farmers market & restaurants all within a couple of blocks. This is a split level home (3 stories) so plenty of privacy between the bedrooms and levels- perfect for sharing!

HOME DETAILS:
*Premium Corner Location w/extra windows & natural lighting
*Three-Story | 3 bedrooms | 3.5 bathrooms
*1,801 Sq. Ft. | HUGE
*Bedroom Downstairs | Dual Master Bedrooms | Great Room | Kitchen w/Center Island | *2-Car Garage
*Address: 2894 C Street, San Diego, CA 92102
*Rent: $3,995
*Deposit: $3,995 (only $500 to reserve that goes towards the regular deposit)
*Pets: No weight limit- Breed restrictions apply (Pet deposit and a monthly pet fee applies)
*Flexible Lease Terms

ROW HOME CONTEMPORARY INTERIOR FEATURES:

ENERGY EFFICIENCY:
* Solar Panels dedicated to each home | YOU CAN REACH A NET ZERO ENERGY LIFESTYLE!
*Low-E Dual Glazed Windows & Doors
*Water-saving plumbing fixtures
*Tankless Water Heater 10,300-199,000 BTU
*LED Lighting throughout
*Two Zone Air Conditioning
*Energy Saving Thermostats
*Insulated Garage Door
*Full Size W/D upstairs
*Frigidaire Stainless Steel Appliances
*Fully insulated walls and ceilings
*Zero VOC Interior Paints
*HVAC Split System Heat Pump: Energy Star ® up to 15.0 Seer rated, up to 13 EER rated, 9HSPF Rated, low decibel sound

KITCHEN
*Quartz Counter Tops
*Custom Backsplash
*Frigidaire Stainless Steel Appliances including:
*Built in self-cleaning Convection Oven | Electric so more energy efficient
*30” Gas Cooktop High BTU burner→powerful & will boil much faster
*Energy Star quiet wash 7 cycle system Dishwasher including Hard water surface, energy savings functions
*Double Door Refrigerator w/Water filtration system
*30” BROAN ® Elite Series 1500 Low Profile Hood Vent
*Oversized Kitchen Island
*White Mission Style Soft closing cabinets
*Full height pantry
*Stainless Steel kitchen sink
*KOHLER ® Pull-Down sprayer kitchen faucet w/chrome finish
*Slim Profile Under kitchen cabinet counter channel LED Lights

BATHROOMS
*Dual Sinks in Master Bath with ample counter space and storage
*Bathroom humidity sensors and fan controls
*Tile Shower Surrounds
*Elanti and proflow sinks
*Wall Mounted Faucets
*Ultra silent multi speed ventilation fans in the bathrooms
*Glass Frameless shower enclosures
*Motion Sensors
*Moisture/Humidity Sensors and Fan controls
*Frameless medicine cabinets
*Ultra silent multi speed ventilation fans

THROUGHOUT HOME
*Provenza Luxury Hardwood Flooring
*Tile Bathroom Floors
*Dimmers throughout
*Plumbed for Full Home Water Filtration System
*Cable Ready
*8 Ft Reed Glass Entry Door
*Outdoor Patio Gas Fireplace off the master bedroom
*Weather resistant covered outdoor electrical outlets
*Exterior GFI Outlets
*High ceilings
*Attached 2 Car Garage
*Custom Light fixture in Great Room
*Multiple closets throughout (i.e. walk in closet, storage, etc. . .)
*Pre- plumbed for water filter or softener
*Hard wired smoke and carbon monoxide Alarm
*Steel roll up insulated garage doors with automatic opener
*In Garage hose bib
*In Garage Water sub meters with broadcast
*Front, rear, and patio weatherproof GFI outlets
*8 Ft. Reed Glass Entry doors
*Decorative concrete motor court entrance
*Gated

THE NEIGHBORHOOD:
* Central! Uber Downtown in 5 minutes!
* Walkable neighborhood and located just blocks from Starbucks, shops, restaurants, local markets, schools and Balboa Park
* 5 minutes from Downtown, Balboa Park, Petco Park, Gaslamp, Horton Plaza, SD Zoo, etc...
* Blocks from South Park (restaurants, bars, boutiques, cafes, etc. . .)
* Less than 10 minutes from the beaches!
* Central location that is close to 94, 5, 805, 15, 163 freeways

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,995, Available 5/7/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

