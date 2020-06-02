Amenities

WELCOME HOME TO SL20 ROW HOMES! JUST LISTED AND THIS WILL GO QUICK!!! This row-home is truly one-of-a-kind with UNIQUE CUSTOM AND PREMIUM UPGRADES specific to this home ONLY! Check out the photos (photos of actual home), additional features below and contact me today to schedule an appointment to view!



PLEASE NOTE: Because this property just became vacant, we are in the process of doing repairs, cleaning, etc... however wanted to make it available for you to view in the mean time.

PROPERTY ADDRESS:

2894 C. Street

San Diego, CA 92102



AVAILABLE: NOW!

HOW TO VIEW:



This is the ONLY 3-BEDROOM HOME AVAILABLE so contact me right away to view this home! This is a very unique opportunity to live in a HUGE new 3 Bedroom /3.5 Bath Detached home located just blocks from South Park and Downtown. Enjoy the contemporary interiors and high-end, custom, and premium finishes while taking advantage of this eclectic, funky, and vibrant neighborhood! Very walkable community with: Starbucks, shops, farmers market & restaurants all within a couple of blocks. This is a split level home (3 stories) so plenty of privacy between the bedrooms and levels- perfect for sharing!



HOME DETAILS:

*Premium Corner Location w/extra windows & natural lighting

*Three-Story | 3 bedrooms | 3.5 bathrooms

*1,801 Sq. Ft. | HUGE

*Bedroom Downstairs | Dual Master Bedrooms | Great Room | Kitchen w/Center Island | *2-Car Garage

*Address: 2894 C Street, San Diego, CA 92102

*Rent: $3,995

*Deposit: $3,995 (only $500 to reserve that goes towards the regular deposit)

*Pets: No weight limit- Breed restrictions apply (Pet deposit and a monthly pet fee applies)

*Flexible Lease Terms



ROW HOME CONTEMPORARY INTERIOR FEATURES:



ENERGY EFFICIENCY:

* Solar Panels dedicated to each home | YOU CAN REACH A NET ZERO ENERGY LIFESTYLE!

*Low-E Dual Glazed Windows & Doors

*Water-saving plumbing fixtures

*Tankless Water Heater 10,300-199,000 BTU

*LED Lighting throughout

*Two Zone Air Conditioning

*Energy Saving Thermostats

*Insulated Garage Door

*Full Size W/D upstairs

*Frigidaire Stainless Steel Appliances

*Fully insulated walls and ceilings

*Zero VOC Interior Paints

*HVAC Split System Heat Pump: Energy Star ® up to 15.0 Seer rated, up to 13 EER rated, 9HSPF Rated, low decibel sound



KITCHEN

*Quartz Counter Tops

*Custom Backsplash

*Frigidaire Stainless Steel Appliances including:

*Built in self-cleaning Convection Oven | Electric so more energy efficient

*30” Gas Cooktop High BTU burner→powerful & will boil much faster

*Energy Star quiet wash 7 cycle system Dishwasher including Hard water surface, energy savings functions

*Double Door Refrigerator w/Water filtration system

*30” BROAN ® Elite Series 1500 Low Profile Hood Vent

*Oversized Kitchen Island

*White Mission Style Soft closing cabinets

*Full height pantry

*Stainless Steel kitchen sink

*KOHLER ® Pull-Down sprayer kitchen faucet w/chrome finish

*Slim Profile Under kitchen cabinet counter channel LED Lights



BATHROOMS

*Dual Sinks in Master Bath with ample counter space and storage

*Bathroom humidity sensors and fan controls

*Tile Shower Surrounds

*Elanti and proflow sinks

*Wall Mounted Faucets

*Ultra silent multi speed ventilation fans in the bathrooms

*Glass Frameless shower enclosures

*Motion Sensors

*Moisture/Humidity Sensors and Fan controls

*Frameless medicine cabinets

*Ultra silent multi speed ventilation fans



THROUGHOUT HOME

*Provenza Luxury Hardwood Flooring

*Tile Bathroom Floors

*Dimmers throughout

*Plumbed for Full Home Water Filtration System

*Cable Ready

*8 Ft Reed Glass Entry Door

*Outdoor Patio Gas Fireplace off the master bedroom

*Weather resistant covered outdoor electrical outlets

*Exterior GFI Outlets

*High ceilings

*Attached 2 Car Garage

*Custom Light fixture in Great Room

*Multiple closets throughout (i.e. walk in closet, storage, etc. . .)

*Pre- plumbed for water filter or softener

*Hard wired smoke and carbon monoxide Alarm

*Steel roll up insulated garage doors with automatic opener

*In Garage hose bib

*In Garage Water sub meters with broadcast

*Front, rear, and patio weatherproof GFI outlets

*8 Ft. Reed Glass Entry doors

*Decorative concrete motor court entrance

*Gated



THE NEIGHBORHOOD:

* Central! Uber Downtown in 5 minutes!

* Walkable neighborhood and located just blocks from Starbucks, shops, restaurants, local markets, schools and Balboa Park

* 5 minutes from Downtown, Balboa Park, Petco Park, Gaslamp, Horton Plaza, SD Zoo, etc...

* Blocks from South Park (restaurants, bars, boutiques, cafes, etc. . .)

* Less than 10 minutes from the beaches!

* Central location that is close to 94, 5, 805, 15, 163 freeways



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

