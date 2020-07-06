Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly recently renovated internet access

Unit Amenities garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Remodeled 2 Bedroom House - Nice Front & Back Yards - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath very quaint fully remodeled house



Location is 2883 Webster Ave. San Diego CA 92113



For more information about this property and a full list of other properties

Please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com

You can apply online on our website.



Hablamos Espaol



Features:



Single Family residence nicely upgraded

1 Bedroom + 1 upstairs bedroom/den

1 Full Bath

New floorings throughout

Gated front yard and driveway

Nice size gated back yard

Washer and dryer hookups

Refrigerator/disposal/vent hood

New vinyl windows



Shopping: Ball Park Square, Harbor Point Shopping Center, Westfield Mission Valley



Restaurants include: El Salvadoreno, El Paisa, Los Tapatios Mexican Food, Harborside Thai



Schools close by include: Logan K-8, Burbank Elementary, Junior High Shcool, Monarch School,



This house is a nice in and out with a gated front yard and fenced back yard.



Rental Qualifications:



-All applicants over 18 years must apply and be approved

-Fico score minimum 600

-Combined income required is 2.5 times the amount of the rent

-All applicants will have to pass credit/background check



Utilities/Responsibilities:

Tenants pay: Gas/Electricity/Water/Trash/Cable/Internet



Pets allowed on approval



***Please apply if you qualify***



Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.



Call Glen at 760-525-8800 to arrange a viewing



(RLNE5709697)