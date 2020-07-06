All apartments in San Diego
2883 Webster Ave.
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

2883 Webster Ave.

2883 Webster Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2883 Webster Avenue, San Diego, CA 92113
Logan Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Remodeled 2 Bedroom House - Nice Front & Back Yards - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath very quaint fully remodeled house

Location is 2883 Webster Ave. San Diego CA 92113

For more information about this property and a full list of other properties
Please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com
You can apply online on our website.

Hablamos Espaol

Features:

Single Family residence nicely upgraded
1 Bedroom + 1 upstairs bedroom/den
1 Full Bath
New floorings throughout
Gated front yard and driveway
Nice size gated back yard
Washer and dryer hookups
Refrigerator/disposal/vent hood
New vinyl windows

Shopping: Ball Park Square, Harbor Point Shopping Center, Westfield Mission Valley

Restaurants include: El Salvadoreno, El Paisa, Los Tapatios Mexican Food, Harborside Thai

Schools close by include: Logan K-8, Burbank Elementary, Junior High Shcool, Monarch School,

This house is a nice in and out with a gated front yard and fenced back yard.

Rental Qualifications:

-All applicants over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined income required is 2.5 times the amount of the rent
-All applicants will have to pass credit/background check

Utilities/Responsibilities:
Tenants pay: Gas/Electricity/Water/Trash/Cable/Internet

Pets allowed on approval

***Please apply if you qualify***

Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.

Call Glen at 760-525-8800 to arrange a viewing

(RLNE5709697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2883 Webster Ave. have any available units?
2883 Webster Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2883 Webster Ave. have?
Some of 2883 Webster Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2883 Webster Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2883 Webster Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2883 Webster Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2883 Webster Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2883 Webster Ave. offer parking?
No, 2883 Webster Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2883 Webster Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2883 Webster Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2883 Webster Ave. have a pool?
No, 2883 Webster Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2883 Webster Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2883 Webster Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2883 Webster Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2883 Webster Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

