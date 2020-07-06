Amenities
Remodeled 2 Bedroom House - Nice Front & Back Yards - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath very quaint fully remodeled house
Location is 2883 Webster Ave. San Diego CA 92113
Hablamos Espaol
Features:
Single Family residence nicely upgraded
1 Bedroom + 1 upstairs bedroom/den
1 Full Bath
New floorings throughout
Gated front yard and driveway
Nice size gated back yard
Washer and dryer hookups
Refrigerator/disposal/vent hood
New vinyl windows
Shopping: Ball Park Square, Harbor Point Shopping Center, Westfield Mission Valley
Restaurants include: El Salvadoreno, El Paisa, Los Tapatios Mexican Food, Harborside Thai
Schools close by include: Logan K-8, Burbank Elementary, Junior High Shcool, Monarch School,
This house is a nice in and out with a gated front yard and fenced back yard.
Rental Qualifications:
-All applicants over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined income required is 2.5 times the amount of the rent
-All applicants will have to pass credit/background check
Utilities/Responsibilities:
Tenants pay: Gas/Electricity/Water/Trash/Cable/Internet
Pets allowed on approval
***Please apply if you qualify***
Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.
Call Glen at 760-525-8800 to arrange a viewing
