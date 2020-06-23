2881 Brant St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome home! Ideally located overlooking the bay just north of downtown and next to Little Italy, this beautifully renovated Mission Hills home is a special find. Be surrounded by nature and her majestic Torrey Pines as you enjoy gorgeous views of the bay and sunsets from your new home. You will love your expansive updated kitchen, gorgeous new bathrooms, brand new carpet, custom paint inside and out, luxurious high-end appliances, and entertainer's backyard with brand new grass and irrigation.