All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2881 Brant St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2881 Brant St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2881 Brant St

2881 Brant Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2881 Brant Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home! Ideally located overlooking the bay just north of downtown and next to Little Italy, this beautifully renovated Mission Hills home is a special find. Be surrounded by nature and her majestic Torrey Pines as you enjoy gorgeous views of the bay and sunsets from your new home. You will love your expansive updated kitchen, gorgeous new bathrooms, brand new carpet, custom paint inside and out, luxurious high-end appliances, and entertainer's backyard with brand new grass and irrigation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2881 Brant St have any available units?
2881 Brant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2881 Brant St have?
Some of 2881 Brant St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2881 Brant St currently offering any rent specials?
2881 Brant St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2881 Brant St pet-friendly?
No, 2881 Brant St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2881 Brant St offer parking?
Yes, 2881 Brant St does offer parking.
Does 2881 Brant St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2881 Brant St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2881 Brant St have a pool?
No, 2881 Brant St does not have a pool.
Does 2881 Brant St have accessible units?
No, 2881 Brant St does not have accessible units.
Does 2881 Brant St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2881 Brant St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

900 F Street
900 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University