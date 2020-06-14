All apartments in San Diego
2875 Monroe Avenue
2875 Monroe Avenue

2875 Monroe Avenue · (619) 773-0336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2875 Monroe Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
JUST LISTED on the market and we don't anticipate this one will last long!!! Live in this 1 Bedroom 1 Bath with a huge patio, Detached Garage, Brand New W/D inside, Brand New Stainless Steel appliances, AC, and much more! Located in a Prime North Park location, just blocks from 30th St, Adams Ave, etc.... This home will go quick so don't wait and contact me ASAP!

Check out the photos (photos of actual home), additional features below and contact me today to schedule an appointment to view!
______________________________________
HOW TO VIEW:

Amid ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 Coronavirus, Elevate SD Properties is committed to maintaining a safe and healthy environment for our employees and prospective residents. We are closely monitoring the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and in following with government recommendations, we want to limit the possible transfer of the coronavirus.

As a result, we have several convenient options available so you can view this home while following the necessary restrictions:

OPTION 1) 3D VIDEO WALKTHROUGH available @ https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=EKdRiKEy5N4&brand=0

OPTION 2) DAILY SELF-SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! We know you're busy...so we've made it possible for you to see this home when it's convenient for you daily between 8am-6:30pm!! But don't wait too long because it was just listed and won't be available long! Register online for a self-showing by following the instructions below:

******Request a showing by registering through the link below and a member of our team will contact you shortly. The registration is really user friendly and will prompt you through a few authentication steps (part of the security feature since accessing the property through the self-showing). If you have any questions, don't hesitate to call or TEXT (for quicker response) 619-535-8112

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1848915
_________________________________________
CALL OR TEXT Irina 619-535-8112 for more info or questions (Text preferred QUICKER RESPONSE)
__________________________________________
Live in the heart of North Park neighborhood just blocks away from University Heights and Normal Heights! Walking distance to shops, restaurants, bars, the famous North Park breweries, coffee shops, and more!! This remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment is on the 2nd (top) floor with no neighbors above you! Vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light! You are just steps away from dining, entertainment, and public transportation. This apartment offers a spacious bedroom, a balcony, energy efficient window throughout, bamboo flooring (no carpet throughout) and tile, brand new stainless steel appliances, brand new in unit W/D, Central AC, and more!

This is also a pet-friendly community! And when we say pet-friendly, we mean it! No additional monthly fees, no weight limit (*breed restrictions apply), and just a $500 pet deposit.
__________________________________
AVAILABLE : NOW!
2875 Monroe Ave. #3
San Diego, CA 92116

*Please note that due to high demand, all applications will be processed in the order they are received!
____________________________________________________
RENTAL DETAILS:
* 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom | ~ 600 sq.ft. | OPEN LAYOUT
* Rent $2,095 per month
* Deposit: Equivalent to 1 Months’ Rent ($2,095)
* Application Fee: $35 per adult
* Pets: DOGS and CATS are welcome! No Weight Limit; No Additional Pet Fees! **Breed Restrictions Apply: Pet deposit $500 per pet
* Available Date: NOW!
* Floor Level: 2nd floor (Top) so no neighbors above you; high ceilings!
* UTILITIES: Water, Sewer, Trash are included in the rent!
* PARKING: Detached Garage and street parking is also
* LAUNDRY: Brand New W/D included AND On-site, coin-operated laundry room

KITCHEN:
* Open Bar/Island area that opens up into the living room (perfect for barstools and entertaining)
* Dual Sinks
* Contemporary tile backsplash
* Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances including: Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher
* Garbage Disposal
* Ample storage, counter, and cabinet space
* TWO Very spacious pantries
* Pop-out bay window adding extra character and natural lighting to the home

HOME FEATURES:
* Open Layout
* Luxury Bamboo Flooring Throughout (No carpet!!!)
* Tile flooring at entry and in the bathroom
* Mirrored Closet Doors in the bedroom
* Apartment is on the top level with no neighbors above you
* New energy efficient windows
* Lots of natural light
* Central AC/Heat
* Fully remodeled bathroom with shower/tub combination
* Custom Light fixture in the Living Room
* Balcony
* Modern light fixtures and hardware throughout
* Linen closet in the hallway
* Custom Accent Wall in the bedroom
* Six Panel Doors in the living room

THE COMMUNITY:
* Quaint Community with only 6 apartment homes total.
* Extremely well maintained with a very peaceful setting
* Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, transportation, medical services and much more!
* LAUNDRY onsite: Coin-operated laundry room on site

THE NEIGHBORHOOD:
* Located in North Park but just blocks away from University Heights and Normal Heights so central to all the great neighborhoods nearby!
* Steps and blocks away from shopping, dining, entertainment, breweries, coffee shops, and more!
* Central! Uber Downtown in 5 minutes!
* Blocks away from the weekly Farmer's Market
* 10 minutes to Fashion Valley mall
* 7 minutes to Mission Valley Westfield shopping center
* Within 5-10 minutes to popular attractions including: SeaWorld, San Diego Zoo, Downtown, Balboa Park, Gaslamp, Petco Park, and more
* Only 10 minutes to the beaches!
* Easily accessible to highways I-805, I-8, I-15, I-163

Keywords:
University Heights, Normal Heights, North Park, one bedroom, garage, pet friendly, dogs, shopping, 92104, 92103, 92116, restaurants, central San Diego, El Cajon Blvd, University Ave, large dogs, big dogs, cats, balcony, patio, top floor, laundry

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $35, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2875 Monroe Avenue have any available units?
2875 Monroe Avenue has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2875 Monroe Avenue have?
Some of 2875 Monroe Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2875 Monroe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2875 Monroe Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2875 Monroe Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2875 Monroe Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2875 Monroe Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2875 Monroe Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2875 Monroe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2875 Monroe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2875 Monroe Avenue have a pool?
No, 2875 Monroe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2875 Monroe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2875 Monroe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2875 Monroe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2875 Monroe Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2875 Monroe Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
