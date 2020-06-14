2875 Monroe Avenue

Amenities

JUST LISTED on the market and we don't anticipate this one will last long!!! Live in this 1 Bedroom 1 Bath with a huge patio, Detached Garage, Brand New W/D inside, Brand New Stainless Steel appliances, AC, and much more! Located in a Prime North Park location, just blocks from 30th St, Adams Ave, etc.... This home will go quick so don't wait and contact me ASAP!



Check out the photos (photos of actual home), additional features below and contact me today to schedule an appointment to view!

______________________________________

HOW TO VIEW:



Amid ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 Coronavirus, Elevate SD Properties is committed to maintaining a safe and healthy environment for our employees and prospective residents. We are closely monitoring the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and in following with government recommendations, we want to limit the possible transfer of the coronavirus.



As a result, we have several convenient options available so you can view this home while following the necessary restrictions:



OPTION 1) 3D VIDEO WALKTHROUGH available @ https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=EKdRiKEy5N4&brand=0



OPTION 2) DAILY SELF-SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! We know you're busy...so we've made it possible for you to see this home when it's convenient for you daily between 8am-6:30pm!! But don't wait too long because it was just listed and won't be available long! Register online for a self-showing by following the instructions below:



******Request a showing by registering through the link below and a member of our team will contact you shortly. The registration is really user friendly and will prompt you through a few authentication steps (part of the security feature since accessing the property through the self-showing). If you have any questions, don't hesitate to call or TEXT (for quicker response) 619-535-8112



https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1848915

_________________________________________

CALL OR TEXT Irina 619-535-8112 for more info or questions (Text preferred QUICKER RESPONSE)

__________________________________________

Live in the heart of North Park neighborhood just blocks away from University Heights and Normal Heights! Walking distance to shops, restaurants, bars, the famous North Park breweries, coffee shops, and more!! This remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment is on the 2nd (top) floor with no neighbors above you! Vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light! You are just steps away from dining, entertainment, and public transportation. This apartment offers a spacious bedroom, a balcony, energy efficient window throughout, bamboo flooring (no carpet throughout) and tile, brand new stainless steel appliances, brand new in unit W/D, Central AC, and more!



This is also a pet-friendly community! And when we say pet-friendly, we mean it! No additional monthly fees, no weight limit (*breed restrictions apply), and just a $500 pet deposit.

__________________________________

AVAILABLE : NOW!

2875 Monroe Ave. #3

San Diego, CA 92116



*Please note that due to high demand, all applications will be processed in the order they are received!

____________________________________________________

RENTAL DETAILS:

* 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom | ~ 600 sq.ft. | OPEN LAYOUT

* Rent $2,095 per month

* Deposit: Equivalent to 1 Months’ Rent ($2,095)

* Application Fee: $35 per adult

* Pets: DOGS and CATS are welcome! No Weight Limit; No Additional Pet Fees! **Breed Restrictions Apply: Pet deposit $500 per pet

* Available Date: NOW!

* Floor Level: 2nd floor (Top) so no neighbors above you; high ceilings!

* UTILITIES: Water, Sewer, Trash are included in the rent!

* PARKING: Detached Garage and street parking is also

* LAUNDRY: Brand New W/D included AND On-site, coin-operated laundry room



KITCHEN:

* Open Bar/Island area that opens up into the living room (perfect for barstools and entertaining)

* Dual Sinks

* Contemporary tile backsplash

* Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances including: Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher

* Garbage Disposal

* Ample storage, counter, and cabinet space

* TWO Very spacious pantries

* Pop-out bay window adding extra character and natural lighting to the home



HOME FEATURES:

* Open Layout

* Luxury Bamboo Flooring Throughout (No carpet!!!)

* Tile flooring at entry and in the bathroom

* Mirrored Closet Doors in the bedroom

* Apartment is on the top level with no neighbors above you

* New energy efficient windows

* Lots of natural light

* Central AC/Heat

* Fully remodeled bathroom with shower/tub combination

* Custom Light fixture in the Living Room

* Balcony

* Modern light fixtures and hardware throughout

* Linen closet in the hallway

* Custom Accent Wall in the bedroom

* Six Panel Doors in the living room



THE COMMUNITY:

* Quaint Community with only 6 apartment homes total.

* Extremely well maintained with a very peaceful setting

* Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, transportation, medical services and much more!

* LAUNDRY onsite: Coin-operated laundry room on site



THE NEIGHBORHOOD:

* Located in North Park but just blocks away from University Heights and Normal Heights so central to all the great neighborhoods nearby!

* Steps and blocks away from shopping, dining, entertainment, breweries, coffee shops, and more!

* Central! Uber Downtown in 5 minutes!

* Blocks away from the weekly Farmer's Market

* 10 minutes to Fashion Valley mall

* 7 minutes to Mission Valley Westfield shopping center

* Within 5-10 minutes to popular attractions including: SeaWorld, San Diego Zoo, Downtown, Balboa Park, Gaslamp, Petco Park, and more

* Only 10 minutes to the beaches!

* Easily accessible to highways I-805, I-8, I-15, I-163



