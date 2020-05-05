All apartments in San Diego
2828 Villas Way

2828 Villas Way · No Longer Available
Location

2828 Villas Way, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
internet access
tennis court
2828 Villas Way Available 04/01/20 3BR 2.5BA Home in Mission Valley - Escala Complex, Tri-level, NO CARPET, Wood/Tile Flooring, AC, 2 Car Attached Garage, Outdoor Space, Pets OK - ***AVAILABLE APRIL 1ST***

**First Showing Week of March 9th**

**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can sign up to view the property on our website at www.GPMSanDiego.com**

2828 Villas Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Escala Community
Tenant is responsible for $50 fee to be registered with the HOA

Nearest Cross St: Friars Rd.

3 Bedroom
2.5 Baths
Detached Townhome
1425 square foot
3 story

Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Stove / Oven -Gas
Microwave (Counter, Stainless)
Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen
Kitchen Island
Tile Backsplash
Tile Floor in Kitchen

1st Floor:
2 Car Garage
Storage Cabinets inside
Washer/Dryer
Epoxy Flooring
Closet upon Entry

2nd Floor
Living Room - Wood Flooring
Open Floor Plan
Neutral Paint
Vaulted Ceilings
Ceiling Fan
Built-in Shelving
Sliding Door to Outside Space
2nd Floor Continued (slightly up a few more steps)
Kitchen
Tile Flooring - Kitchen/Dining/Living Space
Gas Fireplace
Half Bath

3rd Floor
All Bedrooms
Hallway Tile Flooring
Updated Full Bath in Hallway
Ceiling Fan in All Bedrooms
Master Bedroom has a Walk in Closet
Updated Master Bathroom
Cabinets in Hallway and in Master Bath

COMMUNITY FEATURES:
Lap Pool
Kiddie Pool
Jacuzzi
Playground
Dog Park
Gym
Tennis Courts
Gated Community - Day of Showing - Call for Code

CLOSE TO:
Highway 8 and 15
Costco
SDCCU Stadium (previously known as Qualcomm Stadium)
North Park
Hillcrest
Malls
Restaurants
Gas

TENANT PAYS:
Water / Sewer
Cable / Phone / Internet
SDG&E
Trash
Landscaping
Resident Decal Stickers From HOA $5 per Vehicle - 1X fee
New Tenant Registration for Amenities - 1x fee $50

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3000.00

PET INFORMATION:
2 Animal MAX (Cat or Dog) 45 lbs or Less
Animal Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

**Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE4343013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2828 Villas Way have any available units?
2828 Villas Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2828 Villas Way have?
Some of 2828 Villas Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2828 Villas Way currently offering any rent specials?
2828 Villas Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2828 Villas Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2828 Villas Way is pet friendly.
Does 2828 Villas Way offer parking?
Yes, 2828 Villas Way does offer parking.
Does 2828 Villas Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2828 Villas Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2828 Villas Way have a pool?
Yes, 2828 Villas Way has a pool.
Does 2828 Villas Way have accessible units?
No, 2828 Villas Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2828 Villas Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2828 Villas Way has units with dishwashers.
