Amenities
2828 Villas Way Available 04/01/20 3BR 2.5BA Home in Mission Valley - Escala Complex, Tri-level, NO CARPET, Wood/Tile Flooring, AC, 2 Car Attached Garage, Outdoor Space, Pets OK - ***AVAILABLE APRIL 1ST***
**First Showing Week of March 9th**
**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can sign up to view the property on our website at www.GPMSanDiego.com**
2828 Villas Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Escala Community
Tenant is responsible for $50 fee to be registered with the HOA
Nearest Cross St: Friars Rd.
3 Bedroom
2.5 Baths
Detached Townhome
1425 square foot
3 story
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Stove / Oven -Gas
Microwave (Counter, Stainless)
Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen
Kitchen Island
Tile Backsplash
Tile Floor in Kitchen
1st Floor:
2 Car Garage
Storage Cabinets inside
Washer/Dryer
Epoxy Flooring
Closet upon Entry
2nd Floor
Living Room - Wood Flooring
Open Floor Plan
Neutral Paint
Vaulted Ceilings
Ceiling Fan
Built-in Shelving
Sliding Door to Outside Space
2nd Floor Continued (slightly up a few more steps)
Kitchen
Tile Flooring - Kitchen/Dining/Living Space
Gas Fireplace
Half Bath
3rd Floor
All Bedrooms
Hallway Tile Flooring
Updated Full Bath in Hallway
Ceiling Fan in All Bedrooms
Master Bedroom has a Walk in Closet
Updated Master Bathroom
Cabinets in Hallway and in Master Bath
COMMUNITY FEATURES:
Lap Pool
Kiddie Pool
Jacuzzi
Playground
Dog Park
Gym
Tennis Courts
Gated Community - Day of Showing - Call for Code
CLOSE TO:
Highway 8 and 15
Costco
SDCCU Stadium (previously known as Qualcomm Stadium)
North Park
Hillcrest
Malls
Restaurants
Gas
TENANT PAYS:
Water / Sewer
Cable / Phone / Internet
SDG&E
Trash
Landscaping
Resident Decal Stickers From HOA $5 per Vehicle - 1X fee
New Tenant Registration for Amenities - 1x fee $50
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3000.00
PET INFORMATION:
2 Animal MAX (Cat or Dog) 45 lbs or Less
Animal Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
