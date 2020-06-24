Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking internet access pet friendly tennis court

3BR 2.5BA Home in Mission Valley - Escala Complex, Tri-level, NO CARPET, Wood/Tile Flooring, AC, 2 Car Attached Garage, Outdoor Space, Pets OK - ***AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 26TH***



2828 Villas Way

San Diego, CA 92108

Escala Community

Tenant is responsible for $50 fee to be registered with the HOA



Nearest Cross St: Friars Rd.



3 Bedroom

2.5 Baths

Detached Townhome

1425 square foot

3 story



Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Stove / Oven -Gas

Microwave (Counter, Stainless)

Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen

Kitchen Island

Tile Backsplash

Tile Floor in Kitchen



1st Floor:

2 Car Garage

Storage Cabinets inside

Washer/Dryer

Epoxy Flooring

Closet upon Entry



2nd Floor

Living Room - Wood Flooring

Open Floor Plan

Neutral Paint

Vaulted Ceilings

Ceiling Fan

Built-in Shelving

Sliding Door to Outside Space

2nd Floor Continued (slightly up a few more steps)

Kitchen

Tile Flooring - Kitchen/Dining/Living Space

Gas Fireplace

Half Bath



3rd Floor

All Bedrooms

Hallway Tile Flooring

Updated Full Bath in Hallway

Ceiling Fan in All Bedrooms

Master Bedroom has a Walk in Closet

Updated Master Bathroom

Cabinets in Hallway and in Master Bath



COMMUNITY FEATURES:

Lap Pool

Kiddie Pool

Jacuzzi

Playground

Dog Park

Gym

Tennis Courts

Gated Community - Day of Showing - Call for Code



CLOSE TO:

Highway 8 and 15

Costco

SDCCU Stadium (previously known as Qualcomm Stadium)

North Park

Hillcrest

Malls

Restaurants



TENANT PAYS:

Water / Sewer

Cable / Phone / Internet

SDG&E

Trash

Resident Decal Stickers From HOA $5 per Vehicle - 1X fee

New Tenant Registration for Amenities - 1x fee $50



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $2895.00



ANIMAL INFORMATION:

2 Animal MAX (Cat or Dog) 45 lbs or Less

Animal Deposit $250 per animal

No Aggressive Breeds

**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



