Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2828 Villas Way

2828 Villas Way · No Longer Available
Location

2828 Villas Way, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley East

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
3BR 2.5BA Home in Mission Valley - Escala Complex, Tri-level, NO CARPET, Wood/Tile Flooring, AC, 2 Car Attached Garage, Outdoor Space, Pets OK - ***AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 26TH***

**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until the property has been viewed. Applying prior to viewing will not put your first in line. DO NOT APPLY UNTIL YOU HAVE VIEWED THE UNIT***

2828 Villas Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Escala Community
Tenant is responsible for $50 fee to be registered with the HOA

Nearest Cross St: Friars Rd.

3 Bedroom
2.5 Baths
Detached Townhome
1425 square foot
3 story

Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Stove / Oven -Gas
Microwave (Counter, Stainless)
Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen
Kitchen Island
Tile Backsplash
Tile Floor in Kitchen

1st Floor:
2 Car Garage
Storage Cabinets inside
Washer/Dryer
Epoxy Flooring
Closet upon Entry

2nd Floor
Living Room - Wood Flooring
Open Floor Plan
Neutral Paint
Vaulted Ceilings
Ceiling Fan
Built-in Shelving
Sliding Door to Outside Space
2nd Floor Continued (slightly up a few more steps)
Kitchen
Tile Flooring - Kitchen/Dining/Living Space
Gas Fireplace
Half Bath

3rd Floor
All Bedrooms
Hallway Tile Flooring
Updated Full Bath in Hallway
Ceiling Fan in All Bedrooms
Master Bedroom has a Walk in Closet
Updated Master Bathroom
Cabinets in Hallway and in Master Bath

COMMUNITY FEATURES:
Lap Pool
Kiddie Pool
Jacuzzi
Playground
Dog Park
Gym
Tennis Courts
Gated Community - Day of Showing - Call for Code

CLOSE TO:
Highway 8 and 15
Costco
SDCCU Stadium (previously known as Qualcomm Stadium)
North Park
Hillcrest
Malls
Restaurants

TENANT PAYS:
Water / Sewer
Cable / Phone / Internet
SDG&E
Trash
Resident Decal Stickers From HOA $5 per Vehicle - 1X fee
New Tenant Registration for Amenities - 1x fee $50

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2895.00

ANIMAL INFORMATION:
2 Animal MAX (Cat or Dog) 45 lbs or Less
Animal Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

**Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE4343013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

