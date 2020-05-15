All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 17 2019 at 10:13 AM

2811 Monroe

2811 Monroe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2811 Monroe Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Open Concept Beauty! Great Location!! - This cute house got a modern facelift and has many features:
* Open Concept
* Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Gas Range & Dishwasher
* Quartz Countertops
* Kitchen Island
* Laminate Flooring in Main Living Areas
* Carpet in the Bedrooms
* Floating Bathroom Vanity
* Rain Shower Head with LED Lighting and Water Wand
* Fenced Side Yard with Raised Garden Bed
* 1 Car Garage
* Washer/Dryer & Bedroom Window A/C (Owner will warranty for 30 days/tenant responsibility after that)
* Sorry No Pets/No Smoking House
* Tenant Pays Utilities * Owner Pays Landscaper * Irrigation System
* Comes Unfurnished
* 1 Year Lease * $35 Application Fee--Apply at www.thomasrealtors.net
* Call To Set-Up Viewing
* Agent: Tiffany Patton, 619-296-6343 x 301
* CalBRE Lic.#01800423, Thomas Realtors

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4757691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2811 Monroe have any available units?
2811 Monroe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2811 Monroe have?
Some of 2811 Monroe's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2811 Monroe currently offering any rent specials?
2811 Monroe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2811 Monroe pet-friendly?
No, 2811 Monroe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2811 Monroe offer parking?
Yes, 2811 Monroe offers parking.
Does 2811 Monroe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2811 Monroe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2811 Monroe have a pool?
No, 2811 Monroe does not have a pool.
Does 2811 Monroe have accessible units?
No, 2811 Monroe does not have accessible units.
Does 2811 Monroe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2811 Monroe has units with dishwashers.
