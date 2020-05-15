2811 Monroe

Amenities
Open Concept Beauty! Great Location!! - This cute house got a modern facelift and has many features:
* Open Concept
* Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Gas Range & Dishwasher
* Quartz Countertops
* Kitchen Island
* Laminate Flooring in Main Living Areas
* Carpet in the Bedrooms
* Floating Bathroom Vanity
* Rain Shower Head with LED Lighting and Water Wand
* Fenced Side Yard with Raised Garden Bed
* 1 Car Garage
* Washer/Dryer & Bedroom Window A/C (Owner will warranty for 30 days/tenant responsibility after that)
* Sorry No Pets/No Smoking House
* Tenant Pays Utilities * Owner Pays Landscaper * Irrigation System
* Comes Unfurnished
* 1 Year Lease * $35 Application Fee--Apply at www.thomasrealtors.net
* Call To Set-Up Viewing
* Agent: Tiffany Patton, 619-296-6343 x 301
* CalBRE Lic.#01800423, Thomas Realtors
