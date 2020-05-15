2811 Monroe

Amenities

Open Concept Beauty! Great Location!! - This cute house got a modern facelift and has many features:

* Open Concept

* Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Gas Range & Dishwasher

* Quartz Countertops

* Kitchen Island

* Laminate Flooring in Main Living Areas

* Carpet in the Bedrooms

* Floating Bathroom Vanity

* Rain Shower Head with LED Lighting and Water Wand

* Fenced Side Yard with Raised Garden Bed

* 1 Car Garage

* Washer/Dryer & Bedroom Window A/C (Owner will warranty for 30 days/tenant responsibility after that)

* Sorry No Pets/No Smoking House

* Tenant Pays Utilities * Owner Pays Landscaper * Irrigation System

* Comes Unfurnished

* 1 Year Lease * $35 Application Fee--Apply at www.thomasrealtors.net

* Call To Set-Up Viewing

* Agent: Tiffany Patton, 619-296-6343 x 301

* CalBRE Lic.#01800423, Thomas Realtors



