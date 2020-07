Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautifully renovated kitchen and bath. Centrally located with just minutes away from San Diego Universities, hospitals, downtown and beaches. Comes with free water, gas and electric as well as FREE use of onsite laundry facility. No pets. Non smoking property. 3months lease minimum. Seeking working professionals with excellent credit.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4754632)