Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2778 Via Alta

2778 Via Alta Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2778 Via Alta Pl, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Bright, contemporary, 3 bedroom/3 bathroom, 1515 square foot Promontory Townhome conveniently located in Mission Valley within the beautiful Civita community. This community offers resort style living in the heart of San Diego.
This townhome has a spacious open floor plan with expansive windows, extensive upgrades, including marble counters & stainless steel appliances, new flooring throughout and air conditioning. One bedroom is located on the first floor with an entrance to the outdoor yard area. The second bedroom and master bedroom with walk-in closet are located on the second floor. Washer and dryer are included and there is an attached 2 car garage. Living in the Promontory complex gives you access to all the great amenities offered at the Civita master planned community - brand new private Civita recreation area (2 pools, outdoor bar, cabanas, and fully equipped gym), amphitheater, trails, pet park, water play area, BBQ and picnic areas. The location is walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Close to SDSU, USD, Mission Valley and Fashion Valley mall and easy access to all major freeways, as well as, public bus and trolley transport. No pets allowed at this property.
DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,300, Available 2/15/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2778 Via Alta have any available units?
2778 Via Alta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2778 Via Alta have?
Some of 2778 Via Alta's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2778 Via Alta currently offering any rent specials?
2778 Via Alta isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2778 Via Alta pet-friendly?
Yes, 2778 Via Alta is pet friendly.
Does 2778 Via Alta offer parking?
Yes, 2778 Via Alta does offer parking.
Does 2778 Via Alta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2778 Via Alta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2778 Via Alta have a pool?
Yes, 2778 Via Alta has a pool.
Does 2778 Via Alta have accessible units?
No, 2778 Via Alta does not have accessible units.
Does 2778 Via Alta have units with dishwashers?
No, 2778 Via Alta does not have units with dishwashers.
