2778 Via Alta

Bright, contemporary, 3 bedroom/3 bathroom, 1515 square foot Promontory Townhome conveniently located in Mission Valley within the beautiful Civita community. This community offers resort style living in the heart of San Diego.

This townhome has a spacious open floor plan with expansive windows, extensive upgrades, including marble counters & stainless steel appliances, new flooring throughout and air conditioning. One bedroom is located on the first floor with an entrance to the outdoor yard area. The second bedroom and master bedroom with walk-in closet are located on the second floor. Washer and dryer are included and there is an attached 2 car garage. Living in the Promontory complex gives you access to all the great amenities offered at the Civita master planned community - brand new private Civita recreation area (2 pools, outdoor bar, cabanas, and fully equipped gym), amphitheater, trails, pet park, water play area, BBQ and picnic areas. The location is walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Close to SDSU, USD, Mission Valley and Fashion Valley mall and easy access to all major freeways, as well as, public bus and trolley transport. No pets allowed at this property.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,300, Available 2/15/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

