Last updated May 11 2020 at 10:47 PM

2775 A Street

2775 A Street · No Longer Available
Location

2775 A Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Newly updated 2Bdm 1Ba first floor apartment in Golden Hill neighborhood. This unit features fresh paint, new ceiling fans, wood flooring in living room & new carpet in bedrooms. Double pain windows throughout. Eat-in kitchen features all appliances and plenty of counter and cabinet space. Community has onsite laundry and beautiful greenbelt. Close to Balboa Park Golf Course, downtown with easy access to shops, restaurants and fwys. Tenant pays all utilities (utility rent) and pets accepted with approval (pet rent).

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2775 A Street have any available units?
2775 A Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2775 A Street have?
Some of 2775 A Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2775 A Street currently offering any rent specials?
2775 A Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2775 A Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2775 A Street is pet friendly.
Does 2775 A Street offer parking?
No, 2775 A Street does not offer parking.
Does 2775 A Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2775 A Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2775 A Street have a pool?
No, 2775 A Street does not have a pool.
Does 2775 A Street have accessible units?
No, 2775 A Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2775 A Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2775 A Street does not have units with dishwashers.

