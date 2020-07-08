2775 A Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Newly updated 2Bdm 1Ba first floor apartment in Golden Hill neighborhood. This unit features fresh paint, new ceiling fans, wood flooring in living room & new carpet in bedrooms. Double pain windows throughout. Eat-in kitchen features all appliances and plenty of counter and cabinet space. Community has onsite laundry and beautiful greenbelt. Close to Balboa Park Golf Course, downtown with easy access to shops, restaurants and fwys. Tenant pays all utilities (utility rent) and pets accepted with approval (pet rent).



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.