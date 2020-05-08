All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 26 2020 at 12:36 PM

2767 Caminito San Marino

2767 Caminito San Marino · No Longer Available
Location

2767 Caminito San Marino, San Diego, CA 92014
Del Mar Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Special Spring rate Gorgeous & Beachy! "Where the Surf Meets the Turf" This highly upgraded 3 bedroom townhome, 2.5 bathroom, has 2 car attached garage. The home is walking distance to Torrey Pines State beach, one of San Diego's best swimming and surfing beaches. There are miles of state protected hiking trails nearby w/ocean views, a photographer's delight! It is conveniently located to the charming beach village of Del Mar w/chic shops & restaurants! Close to Torrey Pines golf course, see Suppl.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2767 Caminito San Marino have any available units?
2767 Caminito San Marino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2767 Caminito San Marino have?
Some of 2767 Caminito San Marino's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2767 Caminito San Marino currently offering any rent specials?
2767 Caminito San Marino isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2767 Caminito San Marino pet-friendly?
No, 2767 Caminito San Marino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2767 Caminito San Marino offer parking?
Yes, 2767 Caminito San Marino does offer parking.
Does 2767 Caminito San Marino have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2767 Caminito San Marino offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2767 Caminito San Marino have a pool?
Yes, 2767 Caminito San Marino has a pool.
Does 2767 Caminito San Marino have accessible units?
No, 2767 Caminito San Marino does not have accessible units.
Does 2767 Caminito San Marino have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2767 Caminito San Marino has units with dishwashers.
