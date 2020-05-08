2767 Caminito San Marino

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Special Spring rate Gorgeous & Beachy! "Where the Surf Meets the Turf" This highly upgraded 3 bedroom townhome, 2.5 bathroom, has 2 car attached garage. The home is walking distance to Torrey Pines State beach, one of San Diego's best swimming and surfing beaches. There are miles of state protected hiking trails nearby w/ocean views, a photographer's delight! It is conveniently located to the charming beach village of Del Mar w/chic shops & restaurants! Close to Torrey Pines golf course, see Suppl.