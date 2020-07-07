All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2755 Brant.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2755 Brant
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

2755 Brant

2755 Brant Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2755 Brant Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Park West

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Vintage Spanish Style home in Bankers Hill, available late April - This is an adorable Spanish style home with all the great characteristics of a timeless vintage property. Beautiful wood floors in the front room with giant picture window overlooking the front yard & down to the harbor, with high ceilings.

The kitchen is fully equipped with dishwasher, and laundry room off this room. There is a formal dining room with access to the large, luscious backyard which is professionally maintained at the owner's expense.

There is one bedroom downstairs, and another upstairs. The upstairs has a wonderful view of the San Diego Harbor.

No description will do this property justice, you have to see it for yourself!

Included Utilities: none
Gardening: included
Pet Policy: upon approval, $50/month pet rent

AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.

$40 non-refundable application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Applications will be processed in the order received (all information required must be present on the application in order for it to be considered complete). Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.

Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.

Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing!

*****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY*****

AMG Props
www.amgprops.com
AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com
619-304-9503

(RLNE3653362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2755 Brant have any available units?
2755 Brant doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2755 Brant have?
Some of 2755 Brant's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2755 Brant currently offering any rent specials?
2755 Brant is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2755 Brant pet-friendly?
Yes, 2755 Brant is pet friendly.
Does 2755 Brant offer parking?
Yes, 2755 Brant offers parking.
Does 2755 Brant have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2755 Brant does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2755 Brant have a pool?
No, 2755 Brant does not have a pool.
Does 2755 Brant have accessible units?
No, 2755 Brant does not have accessible units.
Does 2755 Brant have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2755 Brant has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Cass Street Apartments
5025 Cass St
San Diego, CA 92109

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University