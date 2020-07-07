2755 Brant

Amenities

Vintage Spanish Style home in Bankers Hill, available late April - This is an adorable Spanish style home with all the great characteristics of a timeless vintage property. Beautiful wood floors in the front room with giant picture window overlooking the front yard & down to the harbor, with high ceilings.



The kitchen is fully equipped with dishwasher, and laundry room off this room. There is a formal dining room with access to the large, luscious backyard which is professionally maintained at the owner's expense.



There is one bedroom downstairs, and another upstairs. The upstairs has a wonderful view of the San Diego Harbor.



No description will do this property justice, you have to see it for yourself!



Included Utilities: none

Gardening: included

Pet Policy: upon approval, $50/month pet rent



AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.



$40 non-refundable application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Applications will be processed in the order received (all information required must be present on the application in order for it to be considered complete). Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.



Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.



