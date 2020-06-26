All apartments in San Diego
2745 G Street - 1

2745 G Street · No Longer Available
Location

2745 G Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Grant Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
range
oven
This 2 bed condo has new paint and new carpet. Brand new stove/oven is being delivered on July 13th. Close to everything in San Diego and only 2 turns to get to the 94 freeway. Home is a condo that shares a backyard with two other units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2745 G Street - 1 have any available units?
2745 G Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2745 G Street - 1 have?
Some of 2745 G Street - 1's amenities include pet friendly, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2745 G Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2745 G Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2745 G Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2745 G Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2745 G Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 2745 G Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2745 G Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2745 G Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2745 G Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 2745 G Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2745 G Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2745 G Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2745 G Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2745 G Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
