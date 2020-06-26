All apartments in San Diego
2728-54 Ariane Drive

2728 Ariane Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2728 Ariane Dr, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Clairemont, 2728 Ariane Drive #54 - 2 car garage, 2 story! - Spacious two-story townhome in a great location just minutes to Mission Bay! The master bedroom has mirrored wardrobe doors and a double vanity in the master bathroom. You will enjoy the cozy fireplace in the living room on those cool winter nights. Two balconies plus a large deck off the living room. Other amenities include an attached two car garage, all appliances and the complex offers a refreshing pool and spa and tennis courts!

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings visit our website at www.renthomes.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5481612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2728-54 Ariane Drive have any available units?
2728-54 Ariane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2728-54 Ariane Drive have?
Some of 2728-54 Ariane Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2728-54 Ariane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2728-54 Ariane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2728-54 Ariane Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2728-54 Ariane Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2728-54 Ariane Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2728-54 Ariane Drive offers parking.
Does 2728-54 Ariane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2728-54 Ariane Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2728-54 Ariane Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2728-54 Ariane Drive has a pool.
Does 2728-54 Ariane Drive have accessible units?
No, 2728-54 Ariane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2728-54 Ariane Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2728-54 Ariane Drive has units with dishwashers.
