2728-54 Ariane Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Clairemont, 2728 Ariane Drive #54 - 2 car garage, 2 story! - Spacious two-story townhome in a great location just minutes to Mission Bay! The master bedroom has mirrored wardrobe doors and a double vanity in the master bathroom. You will enjoy the cozy fireplace in the living room on those cool winter nights. Two balconies plus a large deck off the living room. Other amenities include an attached two car garage, all appliances and the complex offers a refreshing pool and spa and tennis courts!



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings visit our website at www.renthomes.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5481612)