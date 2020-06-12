Amenities

2720 Bellezza Drive Available 07/07/20 Beautiful Escala Townhome in Resort Style Coummunity - Love this spacious 2 story end unit townhome with a lush private backyard patio. Enter through the front door you will find an open bright living room with plush carpeting, custom paint, ceiling fan, and built-in cabinet. A fireplace to cozy up to during those cooler San Diego evenings and ready brackets for your large flat screen TV to sit above.



Your dining room has recessed lighting above and situated for viewing out to your beautiful back patio through the large sliding glass doors. Or enjoy dining Al fresco among the lush plant life of this great enclosed patio. You can't go wrong with the view of the canyon and privacy.



The kitchen features a gas range, french door refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Gorgeous custom cabinetry with lots of storage, granite counter tops, and easy cleaning tile flooring.



A half bath downstairs for convenience, large closet for more storage and an attached two car garage. Also included are a full sized washer and dryer just off the kitchen.



Three custom painted bedrooms are upstairs with plush carpeting and ceiling fans in each room. A full guest bathroom upstairs as well.

The master bedroom suite has window views of the canyon hillside and a large separate closet. Your master bathroom has dual sinks, large tub/shower, and separate water closet.



This home is located in the fabulous community of Escala. Enjoy the amenities of the gorgeous clubhouse, Olympic size pool, toddler pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, basketball and tennis courts, BBQ area, play structure, and park areas. This is resort living at its best!



Conveniently located to all kinds of shopping, restaurants, freeways and in walking distance to the Fenton Parkway trolley stop and SDCCU Stadium!



Renters Insurance Required



