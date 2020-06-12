All apartments in San Diego
2720 Bellezza Drive

2720 Bellezza Drive · (619) 333-7906
Location

2720 Bellezza Drive, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2720 Bellezza Drive · Avail. Jul 7

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1495 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
2720 Bellezza Drive Available 07/07/20 Beautiful Escala Townhome in Resort Style Coummunity - Love this spacious 2 story end unit townhome with a lush private backyard patio. Enter through the front door you will find an open bright living room with plush carpeting, custom paint, ceiling fan, and built-in cabinet. A fireplace to cozy up to during those cooler San Diego evenings and ready brackets for your large flat screen TV to sit above.

Your dining room has recessed lighting above and situated for viewing out to your beautiful back patio through the large sliding glass doors. Or enjoy dining Al fresco among the lush plant life of this great enclosed patio. You can't go wrong with the view of the canyon and privacy.

The kitchen features a gas range, french door refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Gorgeous custom cabinetry with lots of storage, granite counter tops, and easy cleaning tile flooring.

A half bath downstairs for convenience, large closet for more storage and an attached two car garage. Also included are a full sized washer and dryer just off the kitchen.

Three custom painted bedrooms are upstairs with plush carpeting and ceiling fans in each room. A full guest bathroom upstairs as well.
The master bedroom suite has window views of the canyon hillside and a large separate closet. Your master bathroom has dual sinks, large tub/shower, and separate water closet.

This home is located in the fabulous community of Escala. Enjoy the amenities of the gorgeous clubhouse, Olympic size pool, toddler pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, basketball and tennis courts, BBQ area, play structure, and park areas. This is resort living at its best!

Conveniently located to all kinds of shopping, restaurants, freeways and in walking distance to the Fenton Parkway trolley stop and SDCCU Stadium!

Renters Insurance Required

(RLNE2359121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 Bellezza Drive have any available units?
2720 Bellezza Drive has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2720 Bellezza Drive have?
Some of 2720 Bellezza Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2720 Bellezza Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2720 Bellezza Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 Bellezza Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2720 Bellezza Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2720 Bellezza Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2720 Bellezza Drive does offer parking.
Does 2720 Bellezza Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2720 Bellezza Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 Bellezza Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2720 Bellezza Drive has a pool.
Does 2720 Bellezza Drive have accessible units?
No, 2720 Bellezza Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 Bellezza Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2720 Bellezza Drive has units with dishwashers.
