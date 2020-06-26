2709 Ulric St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal parking

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Available 09/27/19 Beautiful Townhome W/Large Patio & Parking!!! - Property Id: 145551



Call us at: 858-565-6400 Ext. 3 for more information!



*NO PETS/ SMOKING ALLOWED* Our beautiful, spacious townhouse include granite kitchen counter tops, mocha wood cabinets and wood flooring throughout (carpet on staircase). Even an outdoor gated private backyard, perfect for summer BBQ's!

Walk to shopping, restaurants, 1-mile from USD, 2 miles from Mesa College Campus, 1-mile from Mission Valley! Surrounding cities Hillcrest, Mission Valley, Kearny Mesa, North Park, Downtown San Diego. Pacific Beach, Mission Beach, Ocean Beach just 10 min away!

This unit features a full sized kitchen, 2 parking spaces, elementary, middle and high school at walking distance. Features include:

- Spacious open floor plan

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Onsite Parking

- Laundry Onsite

- Onsite Manager

- Refrigerator and Stove included

- Water, Trash and Sewer covered in rental rate

- Conveniently located near USD and Fashion Valley Mall



Apply online @ www.mcproperties.us

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145551p

Property Id 145551



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5080654)