All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2709 Ulric St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2709 Ulric St.
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

2709 Ulric St.

2709 Ulric Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Linda Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2709 Ulric Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Available 09/27/19 Beautiful Townhome W/Large Patio & Parking!!! - Property Id: 145551

Call us at: 858-565-6400 Ext. 3 for more information!

*NO PETS/ SMOKING ALLOWED* Our beautiful, spacious townhouse include granite kitchen counter tops, mocha wood cabinets and wood flooring throughout (carpet on staircase). Even an outdoor gated private backyard, perfect for summer BBQ's!
Walk to shopping, restaurants, 1-mile from USD, 2 miles from Mesa College Campus, 1-mile from Mission Valley! Surrounding cities Hillcrest, Mission Valley, Kearny Mesa, North Park, Downtown San Diego. Pacific Beach, Mission Beach, Ocean Beach just 10 min away!
This unit features a full sized kitchen, 2 parking spaces, elementary, middle and high school at walking distance. Features include:
- Spacious open floor plan
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Onsite Parking
- Laundry Onsite
- Onsite Manager
- Refrigerator and Stove included
- Water, Trash and Sewer covered in rental rate
- Conveniently located near USD and Fashion Valley Mall

Apply online @ www.mcproperties.us
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145551p
Property Id 145551

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5080654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Ulric St. have any available units?
2709 Ulric St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 Ulric St. have?
Some of 2709 Ulric St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 Ulric St. currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Ulric St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Ulric St. pet-friendly?
No, 2709 Ulric St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2709 Ulric St. offer parking?
Yes, 2709 Ulric St. offers parking.
Does 2709 Ulric St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 Ulric St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Ulric St. have a pool?
No, 2709 Ulric St. does not have a pool.
Does 2709 Ulric St. have accessible units?
No, 2709 Ulric St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Ulric St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2709 Ulric St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University