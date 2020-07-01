2705 Elm Ave

Amenities

AWESOME 3 BEDROOM (WITH OPTIONAL 4th BEDROOM) RECENTLY RENOVATED - This lovely 3+ bedroom home in South San Diego has been recently renovated with a brand new kitchen featuring new countertops, new appliances and new flooring. Enjoy a large open concept living room with exposed beam ceilings. Floor plan also features a spacious master suite and large master bath. An extra room is perfect for a small guest room, office area or workout room. Enjoy San Diego evenings in your huge private backyard or take in sunset views from your deck. Property is gated with a shared driveway and comes with ample parking including room for an RV. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Great location just minutes from the 5 freeway and only a short drive away from Imperial Beach and Coronado Naval Stations. Pets ok under 20 lbs (2 pets maximum, breed restrictions and pet deposit apply).



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



