Last updated February 13 2020

2705 Elm Ave

2705 Elm Avenue
Location

2705 Elm Avenue, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
AWESOME 3 BEDROOM (WITH OPTIONAL 4th BEDROOM) RECENTLY RENOVATED - This lovely 3+ bedroom home in South San Diego has been recently renovated with a brand new kitchen featuring new countertops, new appliances and new flooring. Enjoy a large open concept living room with exposed beam ceilings. Floor plan also features a spacious master suite and large master bath. An extra room is perfect for a small guest room, office area or workout room. Enjoy San Diego evenings in your huge private backyard or take in sunset views from your deck. Property is gated with a shared driveway and comes with ample parking including room for an RV. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Great location just minutes from the 5 freeway and only a short drive away from Imperial Beach and Coronado Naval Stations. Pets ok under 20 lbs (2 pets maximum, breed restrictions and pet deposit apply).

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2705 Elm Ave have any available units?
2705 Elm Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2705 Elm Ave have?
Some of 2705 Elm Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2705 Elm Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2705 Elm Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 Elm Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2705 Elm Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2705 Elm Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2705 Elm Ave offers parking.
Does 2705 Elm Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2705 Elm Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 Elm Ave have a pool?
No, 2705 Elm Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2705 Elm Ave have accessible units?
No, 2705 Elm Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 Elm Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2705 Elm Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

