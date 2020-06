Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

FOR RENT! AVAILABLE ON DECEMBER 2018. This beautiful house is fully remodeled inside. 1,445 sq ft with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 car garage

plus bonus room, great for office, craft or play room and has an A/C! Ceramic tiles in living room, kitchen and bathrooms. Dual pane windows with

plantation shutter, including patio door. Open kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.