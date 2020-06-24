2674 Grant Way

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

OPEN HOUSES:

Tuesday, March 12th, 2019 - 12:30PM - 1:00PM

Wednesday, March 13th, 2019 - 5:00PM - 5:30PM

Thursday, March 14th, 2019 - 2:00PM - 2:30PM

Friday, March 15th, 2019 - 3:00PM - 3:30PM

Saturday, March 16th, 2019 - 12:00PM - 12:30PM



Welcome Home to this spacious 1bd/1ba upstairs apartment that has just been completely remodeled. The home has stunning views of the Coronado Bridge from the large living room. The U shaped kitchen offers plenty of storage space and granite countertops with brand new appliances. There is plenty of storage with additional shelving in the hall and bedroom. The bathroom has been renovated as well with tile surround and a new vanity. Hurry this won't last!



The home comes with one parking space. Tenant pays all utilities except water and trash. Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call our office at 619-832-0172.



Cabrillo Properties

BRE#02066091

1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500

San Diego, CA 92108

619-832-0172

Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,345, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,345, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.