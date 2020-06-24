2674 Grant Way

Amenities
OPEN HOUSES:
Tuesday, March 12th, 2019 - 12:30PM - 1:00PM
Wednesday, March 13th, 2019 - 5:00PM - 5:30PM
Thursday, March 14th, 2019 - 2:00PM - 2:30PM
Friday, March 15th, 2019 - 3:00PM - 3:30PM
Saturday, March 16th, 2019 - 12:00PM - 12:30PM
Welcome Home to this spacious 1bd/1ba upstairs apartment that has just been completely remodeled. The home has stunning views of the Coronado Bridge from the large living room. The U shaped kitchen offers plenty of storage space and granite countertops with brand new appliances. There is plenty of storage with additional shelving in the hall and bedroom. The bathroom has been renovated as well with tile surround and a new vanity. Hurry this won't last!
The home comes with one parking space. Tenant pays all utilities except water and trash. Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call our office at 619-832-0172.
Cabrillo Properties
BRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,345, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,345, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.