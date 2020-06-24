All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2674 Grant Way
Last updated March 19 2019

2674 Grant Way

2674 Grant Way · No Longer Available
Location

2674 Grant Way, San Diego, CA 92102
Grant Hill

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
OPEN HOUSES:
Tuesday, March 12th, 2019 - 12:30PM - 1:00PM
Wednesday, March 13th, 2019 - 5:00PM - 5:30PM
Thursday, March 14th, 2019 - 2:00PM - 2:30PM
Friday, March 15th, 2019 - 3:00PM - 3:30PM
Saturday, March 16th, 2019 - 12:00PM - 12:30PM

Welcome Home to this spacious 1bd/1ba upstairs apartment that has just been completely remodeled. The home has stunning views of the Coronado Bridge from the large living room. The U shaped kitchen offers plenty of storage space and granite countertops with brand new appliances. There is plenty of storage with additional shelving in the hall and bedroom. The bathroom has been renovated as well with tile surround and a new vanity. Hurry this won't last!

The home comes with one parking space. Tenant pays all utilities except water and trash. Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call our office at 619-832-0172.

Cabrillo Properties
BRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,345, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,345, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2674 Grant Way have any available units?
2674 Grant Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2674 Grant Way have?
Some of 2674 Grant Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2674 Grant Way currently offering any rent specials?
2674 Grant Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2674 Grant Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2674 Grant Way is pet friendly.
Does 2674 Grant Way offer parking?
Yes, 2674 Grant Way offers parking.
Does 2674 Grant Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2674 Grant Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2674 Grant Way have a pool?
No, 2674 Grant Way does not have a pool.
Does 2674 Grant Way have accessible units?
No, 2674 Grant Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2674 Grant Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2674 Grant Way does not have units with dishwashers.
