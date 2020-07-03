2669 L Street

Amenities

granite counters ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters range refrigerator Property Amenities

2 bed 1 bath home in Grant Hill neighborhood! - This is a 2 bed 1 bath home. This home features laminate flooring throughout living-room, hall, and bedrooms. You also have new paint throughout the entire home. The large window light-up every room of this home. Kitchen has tile floor, granite counter tops, a nice island in the center, refrigerator, gas stove, and plenty of cabinet space. Living room and bedroom all have their own ceiling fans good size closets.



Centrally locate with easy freeway access. Street parking available.



Professionally managed by WeLease. Call 619-866-3404 for a showing or visit www.weleaseusa.com



(RLNE5691586)