All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2669 L Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2669 L Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

2669 L Street

2669 L Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2669 L Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Grant Hill

Amenities

granite counters
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 bed 1 bath home in Grant Hill neighborhood! - This is a 2 bed 1 bath home. This home features laminate flooring throughout living-room, hall, and bedrooms. You also have new paint throughout the entire home. The large window light-up every room of this home. Kitchen has tile floor, granite counter tops, a nice island in the center, refrigerator, gas stove, and plenty of cabinet space. Living room and bedroom all have their own ceiling fans good size closets.

Centrally locate with easy freeway access. Street parking available.

Professionally managed by WeLease. Call 619-866-3404 for a showing or visit www.weleaseusa.com

(RLNE5691586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2669 L Street have any available units?
2669 L Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2669 L Street have?
Some of 2669 L Street's amenities include granite counters, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2669 L Street currently offering any rent specials?
2669 L Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2669 L Street pet-friendly?
No, 2669 L Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2669 L Street offer parking?
No, 2669 L Street does not offer parking.
Does 2669 L Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2669 L Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2669 L Street have a pool?
No, 2669 L Street does not have a pool.
Does 2669 L Street have accessible units?
No, 2669 L Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2669 L Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2669 L Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University