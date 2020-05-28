All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2632 A Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2632 A Street
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:42 AM

2632 A Street

2632 A Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2632 A Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nestled in the highly desired neighborhood of Golden Hill is this charming 2 bedroom 1 bath unit with its own large garage.

There are only four units in the complex and this unit is only attached to one other unit.

There are wood floors in the living room and bedrooms and tile in the kitchen and bathroom. There is a spacious breakfast area next to the kitchen as well as a large living room, and two bedrooms with an abundance of closet space.

Water, sewer, and trash removal all included. Laundry room on-site.

No pets. Sorry! Square footage is estimated.

Easy access to the 163 and 5 Freeways. Less than a 5 minute walk to Balboa Park and great local Restaurants.

To schedule your exclusive showing. . .
Please Text Debbie at 619.940.5712
Orion Management & Realty, Inc.
CA Lic #01865064

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2632 A Street have any available units?
2632 A Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2632 A Street have?
Some of 2632 A Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2632 A Street currently offering any rent specials?
2632 A Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2632 A Street pet-friendly?
No, 2632 A Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2632 A Street offer parking?
Yes, 2632 A Street offers parking.
Does 2632 A Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2632 A Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2632 A Street have a pool?
No, 2632 A Street does not have a pool.
Does 2632 A Street have accessible units?
No, 2632 A Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2632 A Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2632 A Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University