2632 A Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage microwave range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Nestled in the highly desired neighborhood of Golden Hill is this charming 2 bedroom 1 bath unit with its own large garage.



There are only four units in the complex and this unit is only attached to one other unit.



There are wood floors in the living room and bedrooms and tile in the kitchen and bathroom. There is a spacious breakfast area next to the kitchen as well as a large living room, and two bedrooms with an abundance of closet space.



Water, sewer, and trash removal all included. Laundry room on-site.



No pets. Sorry! Square footage is estimated.



Easy access to the 163 and 5 Freeways. Less than a 5 minute walk to Balboa Park and great local Restaurants.



To schedule your exclusive showing. . .

Please Text Debbie at 619.940.5712

Orion Management & Realty, Inc.

CA Lic #01865064