2629 Prato Lane

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/af2e9f5054 ---- A beautiful 2bd/2ba/1 office townhome available June 10th! This unit is centrally located in Mission Valley in the Escala HOA with convenient access to the I-15 and all the shopping and restaurants the area has to offer. The first level is solely the 2 car garage space. No parking is allowed in the shared driveway. Going up to the second level, the open floor plan includes the kitchen, dining room, and living room. The office and first bedroom and bathroom are also accessible on this level. A balcony feeds off of the living room area and provides a pleasant amount of space to entertain guests or simply enjoy the view. The master bedroom and bathroom are located on the top floor. Tenants pay all utilities. Pets are negotiable, but no aggressive breeds. The community area includes a pool, gym, as well as tennis courts all accessible to tenants and guests.