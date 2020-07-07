All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2629 Prato Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2629 Prato Lane
Last updated June 1 2019 at 1:33 PM

2629 Prato Lane

2629 Prato Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mission Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2629 Prato Lane, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/af2e9f5054 ---- A beautiful 2bd/2ba/1 office townhome available June 10th! This unit is centrally located in Mission Valley in the Escala HOA with convenient access to the I-15 and all the shopping and restaurants the area has to offer. The first level is solely the 2 car garage space. No parking is allowed in the shared driveway. Going up to the second level, the open floor plan includes the kitchen, dining room, and living room. The office and first bedroom and bathroom are also accessible on this level. A balcony feeds off of the living room area and provides a pleasant amount of space to entertain guests or simply enjoy the view. The master bedroom and bathroom are located on the top floor. Tenants pay all utilities. Pets are negotiable, but no aggressive breeds. The community area includes a pool, gym, as well as tennis courts all accessible to tenants and guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2629 Prato Lane have any available units?
2629 Prato Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2629 Prato Lane have?
Some of 2629 Prato Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2629 Prato Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2629 Prato Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2629 Prato Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2629 Prato Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2629 Prato Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2629 Prato Lane offers parking.
Does 2629 Prato Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2629 Prato Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2629 Prato Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2629 Prato Lane has a pool.
Does 2629 Prato Lane have accessible units?
No, 2629 Prato Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2629 Prato Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2629 Prato Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University