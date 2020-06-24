All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2628 Worden St #141.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2628 Worden St #141
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2628 Worden St #141

2628 Worden Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2628 Worden Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Point Loma Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautifully upgraded one bedroom condo for rent on second floor with elevator access, spacious exterior storage closet, and west facing balcony. Multiple laundry facilities nearby. Point Loma Tennis Club is one of Point Loma's most sought after complexes for its amenities. Enjoy resort style living with complex heated pool, spa, tennis courts, clubhouse, fire pit, entertainment/game room, exercise/weight room and parklike greens all just a short walking distance from the unit. One car garage underground parking available for tenant use, no extra fee. Water, Sewer, and Trash covered by Owner. Condo has newer air conditioning unit and thermostat, as well as, dual paned windows and sliding doors. Kitchen, bath, and flooring all upgraded. Kitchen includes refrigerator and new range oven. Neutral light grey paint & new baseboards. Main living is beautiful light grey luxury vinyl plank with new carpet and pad in bedroom. At move in, tenant responsible for acquiring and paying for their Point Loma Tennis Club ID Card. Great location with easy commute to MCRD and NTC, San Diego International Airport and minutes to I-8 and I-5 freeways. Close to the beach, bay, shopping, Valley View Casino Center, and Sea World.

Looking for tenants with great credit. Screening checks done. For a showing, please email answers to the following questions:

Who is looking to move?
Why are you moving?
How is your credit?
Do you have pets?
Smoking?
When is the best time for you to preview?
Best contact number?

Thank you!
Jody Johnson
Johnson & Associates
Real Estate Services
BRE#01776542

All information is believed to be reliable; however, all prospective applicants should verify all prior to signing lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2628 Worden St #141 have any available units?
2628 Worden St #141 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2628 Worden St #141 have?
Some of 2628 Worden St #141's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2628 Worden St #141 currently offering any rent specials?
2628 Worden St #141 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2628 Worden St #141 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2628 Worden St #141 is pet friendly.
Does 2628 Worden St #141 offer parking?
Yes, 2628 Worden St #141 offers parking.
Does 2628 Worden St #141 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2628 Worden St #141 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2628 Worden St #141 have a pool?
Yes, 2628 Worden St #141 has a pool.
Does 2628 Worden St #141 have accessible units?
No, 2628 Worden St #141 does not have accessible units.
Does 2628 Worden St #141 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2628 Worden St #141 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University