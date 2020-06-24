2628 Worden St #141

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator fire pit gym game room on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Beautifully upgraded one bedroom condo for rent on second floor with elevator access, spacious exterior storage closet, and west facing balcony. Multiple laundry facilities nearby. Point Loma Tennis Club is one of Point Loma's most sought after complexes for its amenities. Enjoy resort style living with complex heated pool, spa, tennis courts, clubhouse, fire pit, entertainment/game room, exercise/weight room and parklike greens all just a short walking distance from the unit. One car garage underground parking available for tenant use, no extra fee. Water, Sewer, and Trash covered by Owner. Condo has newer air conditioning unit and thermostat, as well as, dual paned windows and sliding doors. Kitchen, bath, and flooring all upgraded. Kitchen includes refrigerator and new range oven. Neutral light grey paint & new baseboards. Main living is beautiful light grey luxury vinyl plank with new carpet and pad in bedroom. At move in, tenant responsible for acquiring and paying for their Point Loma Tennis Club ID Card. Great location with easy commute to MCRD and NTC, San Diego International Airport and minutes to I-8 and I-5 freeways. Close to the beach, bay, shopping, Valley View Casino Center, and Sea World.



