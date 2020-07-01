Amenities

2626 46th Street Available 04/01/20 Great modern 3 bedroom townhome ~ Garage ~ Pets ok ~ 2626 - We offer NO-Contact self showings!

You will feel right at ease in this charming, spacious, and bright Swan Canyon neighborhood townhome, built right into Swan Canyon, with hiking paths and phenomenal views. This recently remodeled home is situated close to the city life but also peacefully tucked away from the urban scene for a relaxing residential experience; this charmingly located on a steep, one-way downward hill (think San Francisco).



The open living room with a wood fireplace and fully equipped kitchen with dishwasher are on the downstairs level with a great deck for relaxing. All the bedrooms and bathrooms are upstairs, including the master suite overlooking the lush canyon. There is also a lower, open-air deck outside to enjoy the the shaded canyon space. The garage has space for 1-vehicle and some storage, and generally space enough for another car to park in the street front of the garage. This Townhome comes with washer-dryer hookups (all electric), located in the garage (there are machines there for your use).



Small pet is ok with a pet rent of $20 per pet upon approval. This property is NO SMOKING! Tenant pays all utilities except trash. Located close to transportation, shopping, and easy access to the freeways.



Apply online at www.MelroyProperties.com



Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance. Security deposit upon approved credit/rental history. Sorry, NO smoking!



