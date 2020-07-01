All apartments in San Diego
2626 46th Street
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:16 AM

2626 46th Street

2626 46th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2626 46th Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2626 46th Street Available 04/01/20 Great modern 3 bedroom townhome ~ Garage ~ Pets ok ~ 2626 - We offer NO-Contact self showings!
Call Lou or
TEXT 2626 + your first name to 619-252-0033

You will feel right at ease in this charming, spacious, and bright Swan Canyon neighborhood townhome, built right into Swan Canyon, with hiking paths and phenomenal views. This recently remodeled home is situated close to the city life but also peacefully tucked away from the urban scene for a relaxing residential experience; this charmingly located on a steep, one-way downward hill (think San Francisco).

The open living room with a wood fireplace and fully equipped kitchen with dishwasher are on the downstairs level with a great deck for relaxing. All the bedrooms and bathrooms are upstairs, including the master suite overlooking the lush canyon. There is also a lower, open-air deck outside to enjoy the the shaded canyon space. The garage has space for 1-vehicle and some storage, and generally space enough for another car to park in the street front of the garage. This Townhome comes with washer-dryer hookups (all electric), located in the garage (there are machines there for your use).

Small pet is ok with a pet rent of $20 per pet upon approval. This property is NO SMOKING! Tenant pays all utilities except trash. Located close to transportation, shopping, and easy access to the freeways.

We offer NO-Contact self showings!
Call Lou or
TEXT 2626 + your first name to 619-252-0033

Apply online at www.MelroyProperties.com

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance. Security deposit upon approved credit/rental history. Sorry, NO smoking!

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If you are an owner looking for Management services, Try our full service with no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 619-252-0033

(RLNE5670978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2626 46th Street have any available units?
2626 46th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2626 46th Street have?
Some of 2626 46th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2626 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2626 46th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2626 46th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2626 46th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2626 46th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2626 46th Street offers parking.
Does 2626 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2626 46th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2626 46th Street have a pool?
No, 2626 46th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2626 46th Street have accessible units?
No, 2626 46th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2626 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2626 46th Street has units with dishwashers.

