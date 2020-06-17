2610 Torrey Pines Road - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Owner will rent the home furnished or unfurnished.

Newley Remodeled Studio blocks from La Jolla Shores. Unit offer hardwood floors and a fully tiled shower with 2 large closets for storage. Located in the back of the complex corner unit with privacy.

Owner will allow a cat or a dog.