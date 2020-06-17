All apartments in San Diego
2610 Torrey Pines Road - 1

2610 Torrey Pines Road · No Longer Available
Location

2610 Torrey Pines Road, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Owner will rent the home furnished or unfurnished.
Newley Remodeled Studio blocks from La Jolla Shores. Unit offer hardwood floors and a fully tiled shower with 2 large closets for storage. Located in the back of the complex corner unit with privacy.
Owner will allow a cat or a dog.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2610 Torrey Pines Road - 1 have any available units?
2610 Torrey Pines Road - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2610 Torrey Pines Road - 1 have?
Some of 2610 Torrey Pines Road - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2610 Torrey Pines Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2610 Torrey Pines Road - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 Torrey Pines Road - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2610 Torrey Pines Road - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2610 Torrey Pines Road - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2610 Torrey Pines Road - 1 offers parking.
Does 2610 Torrey Pines Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2610 Torrey Pines Road - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 Torrey Pines Road - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 2610 Torrey Pines Road - 1 has a pool.
Does 2610 Torrey Pines Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2610 Torrey Pines Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 Torrey Pines Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2610 Torrey Pines Road - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
