Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2606 Highland Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2606 Highland Ave

2606 Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2606 Highland Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105
Swan Canyon

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Historic Abobe Home with real hardwood and clay floors.
A large separate dining room
Huge bedrooms and kitchen
Large fireplace
Private yard
New windows
Plenty of off street parking

Good credit preferred
Deposit same as rent

Huge first floor unit with new hardwood floors throughout.
New Appliances
Separate laundry room with hookups.
Large rooms, high ceilings with a separate dining area.
Large outside deck, great space for barbecuing, etc....
1 dedicated parking space.
Rental Features

Hardwood floors
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Walk-in closets
Balcony, deck, patio
Carport
Fenced yard
Laundry room / hookups
Fireplace
Oven / range
Heat - gas
Pet Friendly

Property Features

Parking
Storage units

Lease Terms

$2,695.00 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2606 Highland Ave have any available units?
2606 Highland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2606 Highland Ave have?
Some of 2606 Highland Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2606 Highland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2606 Highland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 Highland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2606 Highland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2606 Highland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2606 Highland Ave offers parking.
Does 2606 Highland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2606 Highland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 Highland Ave have a pool?
No, 2606 Highland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2606 Highland Ave have accessible units?
No, 2606 Highland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 Highland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2606 Highland Ave has units with dishwashers.

