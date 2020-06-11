2566 Nye St

Amenities
Gorgeous 3B/2BA Upgraded House w/ Canyon Views, Deck & W/D! - AVAILABLE NOW!
Gorgeous 3B/2BA house available for lease in Linda Vista featuring 1144 SF of living space. This well upgraded property boasts:
-Stunning western views of Tecolote Canyon making for lovely sunsets!
-Large deck in backyard perfect for entertaining! Lush grass in front & backyard as well
-Spacious living room upon entering w/ utility closet
-Upgraded kitchen w/ all stainless steel appliances & dining area
-Front load washer/dryer provided!
-Bright bedrooms all feature french doors leading to deck!
-Full guest bathroom in hall & master bathroom w/ oversized stall shower & dual vanities
-Storage shed in backyard
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement
SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2525
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided
- A/C: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JTxBwl9ECuA
HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee
MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Linda Vista
- FLOORING: Hardwood, tile & laminate
- PARKING: 1 car driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1962
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: spa, patio furniture, pocket doors, middle bedroom light fixture
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability
Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4780008)