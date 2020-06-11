All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:46 AM

2566 Nye St

2566 Nye Street · No Longer Available
Location

2566 Nye Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3B/2BA Upgraded House w/ Canyon Views, Deck & W/D! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Gorgeous 3B/2BA house available for lease in Linda Vista featuring 1144 SF of living space. This well upgraded property boasts:
-Stunning western views of Tecolote Canyon making for lovely sunsets!
-Large deck in backyard perfect for entertaining! Lush grass in front & backyard as well
-Spacious living room upon entering w/ utility closet
-Upgraded kitchen w/ all stainless steel appliances & dining area
-Front load washer/dryer provided!
-Bright bedrooms all feature french doors leading to deck!
-Full guest bathroom in hall & master bathroom w/ oversized stall shower & dual vanities
-Storage shed in backyard

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2525
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided
- A/C: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JTxBwl9ECuA
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Linda Vista
- FLOORING: Hardwood, tile & laminate
- PARKING: 1 car driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1962

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: spa, patio furniture, pocket doors, middle bedroom light fixture
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4780008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2566 Nye St have any available units?
2566 Nye St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2566 Nye St have?
Some of 2566 Nye St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2566 Nye St currently offering any rent specials?
2566 Nye St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2566 Nye St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2566 Nye St is pet friendly.
Does 2566 Nye St offer parking?
Yes, 2566 Nye St offers parking.
Does 2566 Nye St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2566 Nye St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2566 Nye St have a pool?
No, 2566 Nye St does not have a pool.
Does 2566 Nye St have accessible units?
No, 2566 Nye St does not have accessible units.
Does 2566 Nye St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2566 Nye St has units with dishwashers.
