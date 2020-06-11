2566 Nye St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub pet friendly

Gorgeous 3B/2BA Upgraded House w/ Canyon Views, Deck & W/D! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Gorgeous 3B/2BA house available for lease in Linda Vista featuring 1144 SF of living space. This well upgraded property boasts:

-Stunning western views of Tecolote Canyon making for lovely sunsets!

-Large deck in backyard perfect for entertaining! Lush grass in front & backyard as well

-Spacious living room upon entering w/ utility closet

-Upgraded kitchen w/ all stainless steel appliances & dining area

-Front load washer/dryer provided!

-Bright bedrooms all feature french doors leading to deck!

-Full guest bathroom in hall & master bathroom w/ oversized stall shower & dual vanities

-Storage shed in backyard



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2525

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided

- A/C: No

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JTxBwl9ECuA

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Linda Vista

- FLOORING: Hardwood, tile & laminate

- PARKING: 1 car driveway

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1962



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: spa, patio furniture, pocket doors, middle bedroom light fixture

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4780008)