Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

2558 F Street

2558 F Street · No Longer Available
Location

2558 F Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
coffee bar
air conditioning
fire pit
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
fire pit
on-site laundry
Charming Home With Spacious Patio and Yard!! - Quaint 1 bedroom 1 bath single story home with gated front and backyard and wood look tile flooring throughout. The backyard features a brick fire pit to enjoy the beautiful San Diego evenings. The kitchen has custom blue/teal subway tile backsplash, white cabinets, refrigerator, and stove/oven. The bedroom has French doors that open to the backyard and direct access to the bathroom and laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Walking distance to local coffee shops, restaurants, bakery, breakfast house and more. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2558 F Street have any available units?
2558 F Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2558 F Street have?
Some of 2558 F Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2558 F Street currently offering any rent specials?
2558 F Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2558 F Street pet-friendly?
No, 2558 F Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2558 F Street offer parking?
No, 2558 F Street does not offer parking.
Does 2558 F Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2558 F Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2558 F Street have a pool?
No, 2558 F Street does not have a pool.
Does 2558 F Street have accessible units?
No, 2558 F Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2558 F Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2558 F Street does not have units with dishwashers.

