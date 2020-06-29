2558 F Street

Amenities

Charming Home With Spacious Patio and Yard!! - Quaint 1 bedroom 1 bath single story home with gated front and backyard and wood look tile flooring throughout. The backyard features a brick fire pit to enjoy the beautiful San Diego evenings. The kitchen has custom blue/teal subway tile backsplash, white cabinets, refrigerator, and stove/oven. The bedroom has French doors that open to the backyard and direct access to the bathroom and laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Walking distance to local coffee shops, restaurants, bakery, breakfast house and more. No pets please.



